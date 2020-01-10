Yankees' Luis Cessa: Avoids arbitration with Yanks
Cessa signed a one-year, $895,000 deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Cessa was a solid long reliever and primary pitcher for the Yankees in 2019, delivering a 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB over 81 innings. The 27-year-old figures to fill a low-leverage role again next season, assuming he cracks the season-opening roster.
