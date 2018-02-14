Korkmaz (foot) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz sustained a lisfranc injury while playing in the G-League in mid-December and has been slowly working his way back. The injury did not require surgery, but Korkmaz has thus far been limited to weight-bearing exercises and limited, controlled basketball activities. Look for more information, and perhaps a target return date, early next month.