76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: To be evaluated in three weeks
Korkmaz (foot) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz sustained a lisfranc injury while playing in the G-League in mid-December and has been slowly working his way back. The injury did not require surgery, but Korkmaz has thus far been limited to weight-bearing exercises and limited, controlled basketball activities. Look for more information, and perhaps a target return date, early next month.
