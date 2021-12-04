Langford has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Langford totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes but will be unable to take the court during the second half. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against the Trail Blazers.

More News