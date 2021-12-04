Langford has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle sprain, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Langford totaled six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes but will be unable to take the court during the second half. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Saturday against the Trail Blazers.