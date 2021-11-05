Langford finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 95-78 victory over the Heat.

With Jaylen Brown being forced from the court with a hamstring injury, Langford made the most of his opportunity Thursday. Soft tissue injuries can be tricky to manage and so there is a chance Brown misses at least a game to two here. If that is the case, Dennis Schroder could slide into the starting lineup but Langford could also see an uptick in playing time. Those in deeper formats could snap him up, just on the off chance he can mirror these kinds of minutes.