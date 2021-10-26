Jackson totaled 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-15 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes in a 116-86 win over Portland on Monday.
Jackson struggled to get his shot to fall from deep, but he still finished second on the team in scoring while chipping in five boards and four dimes. He also turned the ball over only once, and the Clippers outscored Portland by 28 points while the veteran point guard was on the floor. Jackson's 30.4 percent mark from the field through three games is certainly concerning, but he has managed to offer some fantasy value with per-game averages of 15.3 points, 4.0 dimes, 3.7 boards and 3.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Will re-sign with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Hands out eight dimes in loss•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Third straight 20-point effort•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Reaches 20-point mark again•
-
Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Another strong scoring output•