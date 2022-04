Jackson racked up 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jackson managed a decent fantasy total despite getting roughed up by the Timberwolves' defense. Former teammate Patrick Beverley gave Jackson fits all evening, forcing him to cough up the ball five times, which was his worst turnover total in more than a month.