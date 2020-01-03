Fantasy Basketball: Week 12 Starts & Sits, schedule breakdown

It's a busy Week 12 in the NBA, with only one team (the Clippers) sporting a two-game week. So make sure to keep an eye out for LA players on your Fantasy team. Here's the full breakdown:

Teams with four games: ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, MIL, NOP, NYK, OKC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: CLE, DET, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, TOR

Team with two games: LAC

And here are some players to consider starting and some to consider sitting:

Point Guard



Consider starting: Kris Dunn, CHI

Opponents: @Dal, @NO, Ind, @Det

Dunn is just outside the top 120 for the season, and he's ranked 96th over the past two weeks. At the beginning of the season, it seemed like his job was doomed with the additions of Coby White and Tomas Satoransky. But Dunn is truly an elite defender at guard, and coach Jim Boylen has given him a real spot in the rotation as a result. The past 14 days have seen Dunn notably average 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals across 29.2 minutes per game. He also leads the NBA in steal percentage (4.0) after ranking 2nd (3.3 percent) in 2017-18. Dunn won't provide Fantasy managers with much offense, but his passing and defense make him an add-and-start on a four-game week.

Consider sitting: Collin Sexton, CLE

Opponents: Det, @Det, @Den

You can start Sexton if your Fantasy team is in desperate need of scoring. He's averaging 18.2 points across the past month on a solid 46.5 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line. But he doesn't bring much else to the table -- 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals -- which has resulted in him ranking 132nd over the past 30 days. With so many teams on a four-game week, there are other options to turn to besides Sexton, especially if you need any non-scoring stats.

Shooting Guard



Consider starting: Gary Harris, DEN

Opponents: @Atl, @Dal, Cle, LAC

Harris had a very slow start to the season, but he's picked things up now. He's showing off the upside that caused him to be a frequent pick toward the end of most Fantasy drafts. Over the past two weeks, he's notably averaging 13.0 points on 54.5 percent from the field and 91.7 percent from the charity stripe, plus an impressive 2.8 steals. His 3-ball has only been falling at a rate of 30.4 percent over this stretch, and that is bound to improve, though it will likely come with a field-goal percentage regression. Still, if someone in your Fantasy league dropped Harris, he could certainly be worth an add and a start for Week 12.

Consider sitting: Kendrick Nunn, MIA

Opponents: @Ind, @Bkn, @NY

Nunn has hit a wall lately with his shot not falling. Over the past six games, he's shooting just 37.2 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from distance. In general, it's just been a rough month for Nunn, who is ranked 137th over the past 30 days. He's been a solid passer (4.2 assists) and is hitting 3s at volume (2.0), but the generally inefficient shooting, plus lack of rebounding and defensive stats have hurt him quite a bit. Fantasy managers 14-team formats may have to just bite the bullet and start him, but in 12- or 10-team formats, exploring other options is important.

Small Forward



Consider starting: Taurean Prince, BKN

Opponents: @Orl, OKC, Mia, Atl

Prince's shot has been pretty broken over the past 30 days, and he's hitting just 32.9 percent of his looks. However, he's salvaged a ranking of 125 through volume 3-point shooting (2.0 makes), good rebounding (7.8) and acceptable defense (1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks). Starting Prince in Week 12 is banking on his shot only improving from here on out, and it's possible the addition of another facilitator (Caris LeVert) into the offense helps Prince get quality looks. Having four games should at least ensure that Prince racks up a solid amount of counting stats even if his shot remains on a milk carton.

Consider sitting: Paul George, LAC

Opponents: GS, @Den

George is dealing with a hamstring injury, so make sure to monitor that. But regardless, he's been a complete dud shooting the ball lately. Over the past six games, George has hit just 31.7 percent of his looks from the field and 27.3 percent from distance. While there's always a chance of someone as good as George bouncing back in a huge way, he's not exactly an automatic start on a two-game week, especially in 10-team leagues. The road matchup against Denver is worrisome as well.

Power Forward

Consider starting: P.J. Washington, CHA

Opponents: Ind, Tor, @Uta, @Pho

Washington missed a stretch of five games in the middle of December, but he's been back for four games and has looked solid. Over the past 30 days, he's been the 129th-ranked player, playing 35.2 minutes per game and averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 3s and a combined 1.9 blocks-plus-steals. The standout rookie should continue getting plenty of run and demonstrating his 3-and-D upside. On a four-game week, he should be started in the vast majority of formats.

Consider sitting: Kyle Kuzma, LAL

Opponents: NY, @Dal, @OKC

Kuzma has looked solid since returning from injury, playing 26.5 minutes per game over the past five and averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 3s. He's also shot a nice 88.2 percent from the charity stripe. However, his workload isn't quite at a comfortable level, and he's never been an especially efficient shooter. He's quite reliant on box score stats, so locking him in on a three-game week isn't advised. Plus, he's going on the road against quality teams in Oklahoma City and Dallas. If you're in a 10-team format, you probably can even leave him on the waiver wire.

Center

Consider starting: Brook Lopez, MIL

Opponents: @SA, @GS, @Sac, @Por

Lopez has been a dominant force protecting the rim lately, and his 3-ball is beginning to fall as well. Over the past two weeks, he's blocking 3.4 shots and drilling 1.9 3s per game. Lopez has actually been a better shot-blocker this year than last, as he's leading the league in block percentage (8.3) after checking in at fourth last season (6.5 percent). Even though the Bucks will be on the road for all four games, the competition isn't intimidating at all, and Lopez has been cooking too well to take him out of the kitchen.

Consider sitting: Al Horford, PHI

Opponents: OKC, Bos, @Dal

Has anyone seen Horford lately? He's been ghosting box scores, averaging 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past seven games. The 36.2 percent shooting has been troublesome for Fantasy managers as well, and everything has culminated into Horford being the 163rd-ranked Fantasy player over the past 14 days. On a three-game week against some stiff competition, you'll have to make a conscious decision on whether or not to trust Horford, especially if your league only deploys one center spot.