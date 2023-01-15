Smith contributed two points (1-4 FG), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to Boston.

With the backcourt of Charlotte back to full strength, Smith has had much less of a role and his minutes have dropped in each of the past three games. He can still put up decent numbers, particularly steals and assists, but only if he's going to see over 20 minutes per game. Look at the 25-year-old guard as a solid stream option if LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier miss some time.