Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball could potentially make his season debut, as he has been sidelined to start the year with an ankle injury. The team has been quiet about his timetable to return, so this news is relatively surprising. Still, confirmation on his status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off, and he will no doubt be facing a minutes restriction should he ultimately get the green light.