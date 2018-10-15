Knicks' Lance Thomas: Nursing sore hip
Thomas was held out of Monday's practice due to a sore hip, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Thomas also missed Sunday's session with a sore left knee, so it appears he's rather banged up with the season-opener just two days away. Nonetheless, the expectation at this point is that Thomas will be available Wednesday night against the Hawks, though that could change if he's still limited Tuesday.
