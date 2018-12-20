Lakers' Isaac Bonga: Shipped back to G League
Bonga was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Bonga has appeared in just five games for the Lakers this season, so he'll head back to the G League to see some more consistent playing time. Through 12 games with the South Bay Lakers this season, Bonga is averaging 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 28.5 minutes. He'll be available for Thursday's game against Greensboro.
