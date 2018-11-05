Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Making progress, hopes to return within a week
Payton (ankle) said he's progressing in his recovery from a sprained right ankle, but he hopes to return within the next week, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.
Payton has already missed the Pels' last four games, and Monday's matchup with the Thunder will mark a fifth consecutive absence. The point guard said Monday that the swelling in his ankle has gone down considerably, but he was hesitant to put a firm timetable on his return. At this point, it would be a surprise if Payton returns for Wednesday's game against Chicago, but Saturday (vs. Phoenix) or Monday (at Toronto) are much more realistic possibilities.
