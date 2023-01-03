Hayes recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to the 76ers.

Hayes saw at least 19 minutes for the fifth time in his past six games, continuing what has been easily his best stretch of the season thus far. While his production has been serviceable at best, he could be in line for a slight uptick in playing time, assuming Zion Williamson misses time due to his hamstring injury suffered in the loss. Managers in deeper formats should definitely give Hayes a look, while those in 12-team leagues could put him on their radar.