Hayes finished with four points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 loss to Denver.
Hayes moved into the starting lineup Tuesday but struggled to have any sort of impact on the game. This was basically a case of the next man up for Hayes, as he started as a result of injuries to multiple players. Even when handed meaningful minutes, Hayes is typically not a viable fantasy option, even in slightly deeper formats.
