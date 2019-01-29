Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful for Tuesday
Bullock is unlikely to play Tuesday against Milwaukee due to a left ankle sprain.
Bullock didn't appear limited in Detroit's last game Friday against Dallas (he logged 33 minutes), but he's expected to miss at least one game while on the mend from an ankle sprain. Assuming Bullock doesn't play, Luke Kennard and Stanley Johnson appear to be the two candidates to draw the start at small forward.
More News
