Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Horrendous performance in loss
Anthony managed two points (1-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.
Anthony was awful both in terms of fantasy and real basketball as he had the worse plus/minus of Rockets' players at minus-22. The veteran has had an up-and-down season, scoring 17 or more points four times and nine or less six times while providing very little fantasy value beyond his scoring. With the Rockets off to a slow start, coach Mike D'Antoni may try to shake things up a bit which may hurt Anthony's playing time. He has averaged 30 minutes per game on the year but if his minutes take a hit, Anthony would lose nearly all of his remaining value.
