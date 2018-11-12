Anthony (illness) is not traveling with the team for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

It's curious that Anthony has already been ruled out for Tuesday's trip to Denver, and it's quite possible that it could be for reasons beyond the illness that has cost him to miss the last two games given that there is some uncertainty regarding his role with the team. Anthony's next opportunity to play will be when the team returns home for Thursday's outing against the Warriors.