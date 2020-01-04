Rockets' Chris Clemons: Sent to G League
Clemons was assigned to the G League on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Clemons has seen a relatively consistent rotational role with the Rockets this season. But the organization will still look to get him some extra run in the G League.
