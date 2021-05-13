When you're looking for reasons to start someone who isn't an obvious lineup fixture, potential opportunities in a given matchup are a factor.

Who players play is a factor.

The schedule is a factor.

It's just not THE factor.

I like to review schedules and look for teams with favorable matchups early on. The players on those teams get a little extra attention from me on Draft Day. And I'll take note of the teams that have favorable matchups later in the year. The players on those teams will be trade targets of mine starting around Halloween.

I've given a quick snapshot for every team's schedule below, including their early-season schedule and, if it matters to you now, their lineup from Weeks 15 through 17. Remember, the NFL is moving to an 18-game season, which means most Fantasy league titles will be won in Week 17. Yeah, it's weird but get used to it. I've also listed some potential streaming players for you to consider with your middle- to late-round choices and cheap Salary Cap Draft bids.

A more in-depth version will be released later that will include a graded schedule for every team reflecting the weak and strong run and pass defenses every team will face.

Bye week: 12

Toughest matchups: Rams x 2, Browns, Colts

Easiest matchups: Lions, Texans, Cowboys

Weeks 1-4: at TEN, MIN, at JAC, at LAR

Weeks 15-17 (Fantasy playoffs)*: at DET, IND, at DAL

Best early-season streaming options: James Conner, Rondale Moore

Honestly, this should be a terrific schedule for the Cardinals. The Rams matchups are tough and the Browns, Colts, 49ers and Seahawks won't be easy. But is there really anything else for this offense to fear? How many teams are going to have a suffocating pass rush on Kyler Murray? How many have a shut-down corner to limit DeAndre Hopkins?

Bye week: 6

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers x 2, Washington, Bills

Easiest matchups: Lions, Jaguars, Jets

Weeks 1-4: PHI, at TB, at NYG, WAS

Weeks 15-17: at SF, DET, at BUF

Best early-season streaming options: none

It's a good thing the Falcons didn't address their run game because they're going to struggle on the ground until at least Week 5. Passing game's a different story, but Tampa Bay and Washington early on aren't easy. The schedule from Week 6 on isn't really that bad, so any Falcons who can't get good work in through September should be given a look via trade.

Bye week: 8

Toughest matchups: Steelers x 2, Broncos, Rams

Easiest matchups: Raiders, Lions

Weeks 1-4: at LV, KC, at DET, at DEN

Weeks 15-17: GB, at CIN, LAR

Best early-season streaming option: Gus Edwards

Three straight home games before the bye against the Colts, Chargers and Bengals is nice. And you can probably pencil in that Week 18 home game into the mid-January Sunday night flex already. That means only one Steelers game during Weeks 1 through 17, and it's in Week 13. With high-scoring/one-sided games littering Weeks 1 through 3, Edwards is an interesting TD-or-bust streamer and DFS punt play.

Buffalo Bills

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Steelers, Buccaneers, Washington

Easiest matchups: Texans, Jaguars, Falcons

Weeks 1-4: PIT, at MIA, WAS, HOU

Weeks 15-17: CAR, at NE, ATL

Best early-season streaming options: Cole Beasley

The Bills' schedule looks pretty dang sharp by the time you get past Week 3 -- after then, only the Saints and Bucs appear as potential stumbling blocks. The favorable slate should keep Josh Allen's numbers rolling, but it's worth noting that there will be ample chances for Buffalo's run game to spark after being mostly dormant through all of 2020.

Bye week: 13

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers x 2, Bills, Washington

Easiest matchups: Texans, Cowboys, Jets

Weeks 1-4: NYJ, NO, at HOU, at DAL

Weeks 15-17: at BUF, TB, at NO

Best early-season streaming options: Dan Arnold, Sam Darnold

What an absolute break -- the Panthers' two matchups against the Bucs come in Weeks 16 and 18. That leaves very few challenges for Sam Darnold in his first year in this new offense. A fast start from the passing game wouldn't be surprising at all.

Bye week: 10

Toughest matchups: Rams, Buccaneers, Ravens

Easiest matchups: Raiders, Bengals, Lions x 2

Weeks 1-4: at LAR, CIN, at CLE, DET

Weeks 15-17: MIN, at SEA, NYG

Best early-season streaming options: Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet

The best part of the Bears schedule comes late in the year, as in Week 12. Kind of like last year. There is some hope for a fast start for David Montgomery after Week 1, but he might be a sell-high candidate by Week 6.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bye week: 10

Toughest matchups: Ravens x 2, Browns x 2, Steelers x 2

Easiest matchups: Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, Lions

Weeks 1-4: MIN, at CHI, at PIT, JAC

Weeks 15-17: at DEN, BAL, KC

Best early-season streaming options: none

We should have a good idea of whether or not Joe Mixon has rebounded by Week 5. If he has, there's a window to sell high on him that shuts down by Week 12. The end-game docket is going to be tough for Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns

Bye week: 13

Toughest matchups: Ravens x 2, Steelers x 2, Broncos

Easiest matchups: Texans, Raiders, Lions

Weeks 1-4: at KC, HOU, CHI, at MIN

Weeks 15-17: LV, at GB, at PIT

Best early-season streaming options: Baker Mayfield

The Browns don't play any of their dreaded AFC North foes until Week 8 (vs. Pittsburgh), and nearly every matchup before then looks to be a high-scoring shootout (Chiefs, Vikings, Chargers, Cardinals) or a favorable matchup (Texans, Bears). This might be the kind of series of events that brings Odell Beckham back to Fantasy relevance. Even when the schedule turns, there are still games against weaker defenses to help.

Dallas Cowboys

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers, Broncos, Washington x 2

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Raiders, Panthers

Weeks 1-4: at TB, at LAC, PHI, CAR

Weeks 15-17: at NYG, WAS, ARI

Best early-season streaming option: Michael Gallup

Overlook that first game and count on Ezekiel Elliott returning to form soon thereafter. Dallas' next-toughest challenge isn't until Week 9. And like their pals in Philly, they won't see Washington's tough defense until late in the year. In fact, there's room for the Cowboys offense to run roughshod from Week 2 through Week 12.

Denver Broncos

Bye week: 11

Toughest matchups: Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Washington

Easiest matchups: Jets, Bengals, Lions

Weeks 1-4: at NYG, at JAC, NYJ, BAL

Weeks 15-17: CIN, at LV, at LAC

Best early-season streaming option: none

Those first three games look like winners from here. And if the defenses hold to expectations, then their games from Week 9 on should be favorable. Be patient if you draft any young Broncos -- they could be in a perfect position to cash in by November.

Detroit Lions

Bye week: 9

Toughest matchups: Broncos, Rams, Ravens

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Bengals

Weeks 1-4: SF, at GB, BAL, at CHI

Weeks 15-17: ARI, at ATL, at SEA

Best early-season streaming options: none

It's hard to see Detroit's offense getting off to a great start against five good defenses to begin the year. Maybe they'll break out in Week 6 against the Bengals, but it's not like the schedule eases up after that. It's a strike against D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson.

Bye week: 13

Toughest matchups: Rams, Ravens, Washington

Easiest matchups: Lions x 2, Bengals

Weeks 1-4: at NO, DET, at SF, PIT

Weeks 15-17: at BAL, CLE, MIN

Best early-season streaming options: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers DST

Assuming the Packers roster isn't upended by a big-time trade (you know what I'm talking about), the early-season schedule is better for the passing game than the running game. The Packers DST also has the potential to get a Fantasy manager off to a good start against the Saints, Lions and 49ers. Do not expect an easy finish to the season. Too bad their matchup at Detroit is stuck in Week 18.

Houston Texans

Bye week: 10

Toughest matchups: Rams, Bills, Colts x 2

Easiest matchups: Jets, Jaguars x 2

Weeks 1-4: JAC, at CLE, CAR, at BUF

Weeks 15-17: at JAC, LAC, at SF

Best early-season streaming options: none

Matchups against the Jaguars and Panthers aren't the worst thing in the world. There's probably some optimism for David Johnson and Brandin Cooks to get some decent numbers then. If they do, then sell high, because this offense isn't expected to be great without their star quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts

Bye week: 14

Toughest matchups: Rams, Ravens, Buccaneers

Easiest matchups: Raiders, Texans x 2, Jets

Weeks 1-4: SEA, LAR, at TEN, at MIA

Weeks 15-17: NE, at ARI, LV

Best early-season streaming options: none

The Colts schedule really doesn't open up until Week 6, and even then it gets treacherous by the time Week 11 at Buffalo arrives. It even stinks that the second matchup against the Jaguars is in Week 18. Not only does this schedule suggest a tough start for Carson Wentz, but the Colts DST will have its hands full early on, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Rams, Broncos, Bills

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Bengals, Jets

Weeks 1-4: at HOU, DEN, ARI, at CIN

Weeks 15-17: HOU, at NYJ, at NE

Best early-season streaming options: Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault

Jacksonville has a shot at putting up points outside of that matchup versus the Broncos until Week 9. It looks like the real tough part of the Jaguars schedule will come between Weeks 8 and 13. The matchups do get easier after that -- hopefully the rookies don't hit a wall by then.

Kansas City Chiefs

Bye week: 12

Toughest matchups: Bills, Washington, Ravens, Broncos x 2

Easiest matchups: Lions, Bengals, Cowboys

Weeks 1-4: CLE, at BAL, LAC, at PHI

Weeks 15-17: at LAC, PIT, at CIN

Best early-season streaming options: none

You've got to love the three-game homestand in November and the game at Denver rocking into Week 18. Otherwise, it feels like a front-loaded schedule that becomes easier on the offense by Week 7. If ANY Chiefs players struggle to begin the year, trade for them by mid-October.

Las Vegas Raiders

Bye week: 8

Toughest matchups: Ravens, Washington, Broncos x 2

Easiest matchups: Bengals, Cowboys

Weeks 1-4: BAL, at PIT, MIA, at LAC

Weeks 15-17: at CLE, DEN, at IND

Best early-season streaming options: none

The Raiders went for the schedule jackpot and went broke. I'm not sure Josh Jacobs sees a favorable matchup until after the bye. Maybe there's some hope in that game against Miami, but it's the cherry-topper on what's been a bad offseason for him. And didn't the Raiders O-line get re-done this offseason? That's not gonna be a good thing with all the pass rushers in their immediate future.

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Ravens, Washington, Broncos x 2

Easiest matchups: Texans, Bengals, Cowboys

Weeks 1-4: at WAS, DAL, at KC, LV

Weeks 15-17: KC, at HOU, DEN

Best early-season streaming options: Mike Williams, Jared Cook

Three-fourths of the AFC North will be tough to deal with, as will the games against Denver and Washington, but the remaining 11 games should be just fine for Justin Herbert and his improved offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams

Bye week: 11

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers, Ravens

Easiest matchups: Lions, Texans, Jaguars

Weeks 1-4: CHI, at IND, TB, ARI

Weeks 15-17: SEA, at MIN, at BAL

Best early-season streaming options: Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson

Cam Akers' easiest matchup isn't until Week 5 (at Seattle on a short week) or Week 7 (Detroit). The Rams defense should be trusted to help keep the game script manageable, but between the opponents and the Rams leaning on Stafford (they will), it could mean a slow start for the second-year back ... and thus making him a terrific buy-low candidate by October.

Bye week: 14

Toughest matchups: Ravens, Buccaneers, Bills x 2

Easiest matchups: Raiders, Texans, Falcons

Weeks 1-4: at NE, BUF, at LV, IND

Weeks 15-17: NYJ, at NO, at TEN

Best early-season streaming options: none

Those first two divisional games might tell us a lot about Miami's offense, namely Tua Tagovailoa. If he can decode Bill Belichick and Sean McDermott in consecutive weeks, then he'll probably be a season-long Fantasy hero. If he can't, then maybe he can redeem himself in easier matchups (like at the Raiders). The Dolphins have four road games in the first six weeks including a trip to London, but they'll also have three straight seemingly favorable home games with a bye mixed in starting in Week 12. You may want to target Dolphins stars for that stretch.

Minnesota Vikings

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Rams, Ravens, Steelers, Browns

Easiest matchups: Cowboys, Bengals, Lions x 2

Weeks 1-4: at CIN, at ARI, SEA, CLE

Weeks 15-17: at CHI, LAR, at GB

Best early-season streaming options: Irv Smith, Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have one road game between Weeks 3 and 8. Things get tougher in the second half of the season. It'll be hard to sell high on guys you'll cling to like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but Adam Thielen could slow down.

Bye week: 14

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers, Bills x 2, Colts

Easiest matchups: Cowboys, Texans, Falcons

Weeks 1-4: MIA, at NYJ, NO, TB

Weeks 15-17: at IND, BUF, JAC

Best early-season streaming options: Cam Newton, Jonnu Smith

There aren't a lot of tough outings between Weeks 5 through 12, so a midseason push from the Patriots' offense wouldn't be surprising. If you end up with any Pats they could be good trade-deadline movers before they play the Titans, Colts and Bills twice in five weeks with that weird late bye mixed in.

New Orleans Saints

Bye week: 6

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers x 2, Washington, Bills

Easiest matchups: Cowboys, Jets, Falcons x 2

Weeks 1-4: GB, at CAR, at NE, NYG

Weeks 15-17: MIA, CAR, at ATL

Best early-season streaming options: none

For an offense with a new quarterback and an unimproved receiving group, this isn't the opening schedule we were hoping for. Weeks 5 through 7 (at WAS, at SEA, vs TB) are especially tough. But there's hope that the Saints work out some kinks after that and take advantage of a mostly good run of opponents from Week 8 on. Michael Thomas should be on your midseason buy-low list.

Bye week: 10

Toughest matchups: Rams, Washington x 2, Buccaneers, Broncos

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Raiders

Weeks 1-4: DEN, at WAS, ATL, at NO

Weeks 15-17: DAL, at PHI, at CHI

Best early-season streaming options: none

Don't expect a fast start from Daniel Jones against three defenses with very good pass rushes, not to mention two with shut-down cornerbacks. Obviously, it also hurts Kenny Golladay and other Giants pass-catchers in the early going. In fact, there isn't a stretch of more than two or three games that look even tolerable for the offense.

New York Jets

Bye week: 6

Toughest matchups: Broncos, Buccaneers, Bills x 2

Easiest matchups: Bengals, Texans, Falcons

Weeks 1-4: at CAR, vs NE, at DEN, vs TEN

Weeks 15-17: at MIA, vs JAC, vs TB

Best early-season streaming options: none

Two of the first three defensive coordinators Zach Wilson will deal with are Bill Belichick and Vic Fangio. Yikes. And for all the excitement for rookie Michael Carter in this offense, he and his young O-line really doesn't have a favorable matchup until Week 5. At least the Jets folded their road matchup at Buffalo into Week 18.

Bye week: 14

Toughest matchups: Washington x 2, Buccaneers, Broncos

Easiest matchups: Lions, Jets, Raiders

Weeks 1-4: at ATL, SF, at DAL, KC

Weeks 15-17: WAS, NYG, at WAS

Best early-season streaming options: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor

Would you believe that the Eagles' toughest games don't start until Week 6? And their toughest divisional opponent isn't on the schedule until mid-December?! Given the combination of lighter defenses and high-scoring potential on the slate, there could be a very rich start for the Philadelphia offense. They might all be sell-high candidates by November, though.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bye week: 7

Toughest matchups: Ravens x 2, Broncos, Bills

Easiest matchups: Bengals x 2, Raiders, Lions

Weeks 1-4: at BUF, LV, CIN, at GB

Weeks 15-17: TEN, at KC, CLE

Best early-season streaming options: Ben Roethlisberger, Eric Ebron

Fantasy managers got a cookie by having the game in Baltimore shoved into Week 18. There's also hope for a fast start for the Steelers offense -- the Bills game will be challenging but the two after could offer promising results. This is when I'd normally say a sell-high window would open, but by the time we get to Week 10, the slate doesn't have a lot of challenging defenses. So if Roethlisberger's arm is okay and the offense is more creative, then we'll see good numbers weekly.

San Francisco 49ers

Bye week: 6

Toughest matchups: Rams x 2, Colts

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Bengals, Lions, Texans

Weeks 1-4: at DET, at PHI, GB, SEA

Weeks 15-17: ATL, at TEN, HOU

Best early-season streaming options: Trey Lance

The 49ers' schedule is pretty great, even with three of their first five on the road. Who's the next toughest defense they'll see after the Rams (who they play tough)? Indy? Chicago? Arizona? Fantasy managers even lucked out with one of their Rams matchups in Week 18. Raheem Mostert is startable in Week 1, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk obviously benefit, and if Trey Lance gets the nod for the start of the year, he has the matchups to help him put up very strong numbers.

Seattle Seahawks

Bye week: 9

Toughest matchups: Washington, Steelers, Rams x 2

Easiest matchups: Lions, Texans, Jaguars

Weeks 1-4: at IND, TEN, at MIN, at SF

Weeks 15-17: at LAR, CHI, DET

Best early-season streaming options: none

There isn't a gimme matchup for the Seahawks until Week 8 versus the Jaguars. Not that games against the Colts, Titans and Vikings to begin the season can't be won, but those defenses should at least be competitive, namely against the run. Four of the Seahawks' nine road games come in the first six weeks of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye week: 9

Toughest matchups: Rams, Colts, Washington

Easiest matchups: Falcons x 2, Jets, Cowboys

Weeks 1-4: DAL, ATL, at LAR, at NE

Weeks 15-17: NO, at CAR, at NYJ

Best early-season streaming options: none

I don't know how Tom Brady lucks out every year but only six matchups -- the Rams, Colts, Washington, Bills, and two against the Saints -- seem even the least bit daunting. Everything else ranges from "challenging" to "lay-up". That definitely includes the first two weeks of the season, though it's not exactly a perfect set-up for the Buccaneers DST.

Tennessee Titans

Bye week: 13

Toughest matchups: Steelers, Rams, 49ers

Easiest matchups: Jets, Texans x 2

Weeks 1-4: ARI, at SEA, IND, at NYJ

Weeks 15-17: at PIT, SF, MIA

Best early-season streaming options: Ryan Tannehill

The schedule should do nothing to deter you from grabbing Derrick Henry or trusting Ryan Tannehill. If anything, there's hope for some high-scoring games through the first two months of the season. It stinks that three of their first five matchups are on the road, and it really stinks that their second contest against the Texans is in Week 18.

Washington Football Team

Bye week: 9

Toughest matchups: Buccaneers, Broncos, Bills

Easiest matchups: Falcons, Raiders

Weeks 1-4: LAC, NYG, at BUF, at ATL

Weeks 15-17: at PHI, at DAL, PHI

Best early-season streaming options: none

Weird how Washington ends its season with five straight divisional games. I kind of wish they had more of them spread out during the year. If anything, consider anyone on the Football Team a buy-low target by midseason if they're struggling because of the fantastic finish. It also means having to be patient with Antonio Gibson.