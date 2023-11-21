You could make a pretty solid Fantasy lineup of the players who got injured in Week 11 and did not return to action. Take a look.

Quarterback: Joe Burrow (wrist)

Running back: Aaron Jones (knee)

Running back: Kenneth Walker III (oblique)

Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp (ankle)

Wide receiver: Darius Slayton (arm)

Tight end: Mark Andrews (ankle)

Flex: De'Von Achane (knee)

IDP: Joey Bosa (foot)

Bench: D'Onta Foreman (ankle)

If healthy, that lineup could do some damage. Unfortunately, a few of those players are slated to miss a significant amount of time, including Burrow and Andrews, who are out for the rest of the regular season (Andrews might be able to return for the playoffs).

Your job now is to find replacement options for these players, and our job is to help lead the way. The first thing you're going to do is check to see if Zach Charbonnet (68 percent rostered on CBS Sports leagues) and A.J. Dillon (76 percent rostered) are available. If so, add them immediately, in that order.

They are slightly above the threshold of players we usually talk about here, but both have immense upside if given the chance to start. And since both play Thursday, look for Charbonnet (vs. SF) and Dillon (at DET) to get plenty of work, and I like both as flex options, even in tough matchups.

We'll cover a lot of players in this week's waiver wire as always, including replacement options for Burrow and Andrews. Gardner Minshew is my favorite streaming quarterback in Week 12 with his matchup against Tampa Bay. And I would add Isaiah Likely in all leagues now that he's expected to be the starting tight end in Baltimore.

Those are just two of the players we'll discuss in this week's waiver wire. With all the injuries, this should be a very active week of making add/drops, especially with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries : Joe Burrow (wrist), Geno Smith (elbow), Derek Carr (concussion), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), Mac Jones (undisclosed)

: Joe Burrow (wrist), Geno Smith (elbow), Derek Carr (concussion), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), Mac Jones (undisclosed) Check to see if available in shallow leagues : Jordan Love (76 percent rostered) and Baker Mayfield (74 percent). Love has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Steelers and Chargers, including a career-high 322 yards in Week 11. He also has 40 attempts in each of those games and should be throwing a lot against the Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving. ... Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts as a potential low-end starter in all leagues.

: Jordan Love (76 percent rostered) and Baker Mayfield (74 percent). Love has scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against the Steelers and Chargers, including a career-high 322 yards in Week 11. He also has 40 attempts in each of those games and should be throwing a lot against the Lions in Week 12 on Thanksgiving. ... Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts as a potential low-end starter in all leagues. Drop candidates: Joe Burrow (100 percent rostered), Deshaun Watson (32 percent) and Taylor Heinicke (29 percent). Burrow is done for the season with his wrist injury, and he's only worth rostering in dynasty and long-term keeper formats. ... Watson is also out for the season with his shoulder injury, and he's only worth rostering in dynasty leagues. ... Heinicke injured his hamstring in Week 10 and then lost the starting job in Atlanta during the bye in Week 11, as Arthur Smith is going back to Desmond Ridder. It's safe to drop Heinicke in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 44 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Minshew comes into Week 12 with three games in a row scoring just 18.8 Fantasy points or less, but I like his matchup against Tampa Bay. Four of the past six quarterbacks against the Buccaneers have scored at least 26 Fantasy points, including our Start of the Week, Brock Purdy, in Week 11. Minshew is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 12, and then he faces Tennessee in Week 13, Cincinnati in Week 14, Atlanta in Week 16 and Las Vegas in Week 17 to close out the Fantasy season. The only tough matchup remaining is Pittsburgh in Week 15, but Minshew is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 2231 RUYDS 33 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Carr will hopefully clear the concussion protocol in time for Week 12, and if that happens then he's worth using as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues at Atlanta. Prior to getting hurt in Week 10 -- the Saints had a bye in Week 11 -- Carr had scored at least 18.3 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including two outings with at least 20.7 Fantasy points. If Carr can't play against the Falcons, then add Jameis Winston (4 percent rostered), especially in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, since Atlanta is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. In one-quarterback leagues, Carr is worth 5 percent of your FAB, and Winston is worth 1 percent. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Winston is worth up to 10 percent of your FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats PAYDS 857 RUYDS 15 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.4 Levis had his second multiple-touchdown game of the season in his fourth career start at Jacksonville in Week 11, and he was 13-of-17 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 loss. The Titans barely had the ball against the Jaguars, and Levis wasn't great, so he was lucky to score 16.5 Fantasy points. He doesn't have an easy matchup against Carolina in Week 12, but the Titans have been on the road for three games in a row, which is tough for a rookie quarterback. And remember his lone home game this season was Week 8 against Atlanta when he scored 34.6 Fantasy points. It wouldn't shock me if Levis had a sneaky stat line this week against the Panthers, and he's worth a look in deep one-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1 O/U 34.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 68 RUYDS 39 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Browning is the likely starter for the Bengals for the rest of the season with Joe Burrow (wrist) hurt, and hopefully Browning can take advantage of the talent around him to succeed as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He replaced Burrow in Week 11 at Baltimore and was 8-of-14 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown, and he also added 40 rushing yards. Ideally, Browning leans on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (when healthy), Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon, and those players can help elevate Browning's production. He doesn't have an easy schedule coming up, starting with Pittsburgh in Week 12. However, Browning is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 506 RUYDS 77 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 16 DeVito was a huge surprise in Week 11 at Washington with 243 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-26 completions as the Giants upset the Commanders 31-19. He now has five touchdown passes in his past two games, and we'll see how he does in Week 12 against New England. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, DeVito is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB CLE Cleveland • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 295 RUYDS 44 TD 0 INT 4 FPTS/G 2 Thompson-Robinson is expected to start again in Week 12 at Denver, and we'll see if he fares better against the Broncos than he did against the Steelers in Week 11. He was 24-of-43 passing against Pittsburgh for 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he also added 20 rushing yards on three attempts. So far, Thompson-Robinson has faced the Ravens and Steelers in two starts, and the Denver matchup isn't as favorable as it was earlier in the season. Still, he could be useful as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, as long as he remains the starter in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder) since Joe Flacco was signed to the practice squad Monday. Thompson-Robinson is worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Also, if you want to speculate on Flacco (1 percent rostered) taking the job at some point, you can add him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. Bailey Zappe QB NE New England • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 104 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 0.7 There's a chance Zappe could be the starter for the Patriots for the remainder of the season, and he's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. On Monday, the Patriots had not committed to Mac Jones or Zappe as the starter against the Giants in Week 12, but that could change by the time you're reading this. Still, it's clear the coaching staff in New England has soured on Jones, and Zappe might get the chance to finish out the season for the Patriots to see what his role could be in 2024.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries : Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (groin), Kenneth Walker III (oblique), De'Von Achane (knee), Rhamondre Stevenson (back), Kyren Williams (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Rico Dowdle (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe) and Kendre Miller (ankle)

: Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (groin), Kenneth Walker III (oblique), De'Von Achane (knee), Rhamondre Stevenson (back), Kyren Williams (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Rico Dowdle (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe) and Kendre Miller (ankle) Check to see if available in shallow leagues : Ty Chandler (77 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (76 percent), Tyjae Spears (70 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (68 percent). The two prize free agents for Week 12 are on this list with Charbonnet and Dillon. ... Charbonnet could be the starter for Seattle for the foreseeable future with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) hurt, and Charbonnet had 21 touches at the Rams in Week 11 after Walker left the game, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. Charbonnet has a brutal matchup in Week 12 against San Francisco and doesn't have an easy schedule moving forward. He can be a flex option in all leagues as long as Walker remains out. ... Dillon has filled in a lot for Jones this season, including three starts in Week 2 at Atlanta, Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 5 at Las Vegas. He scored 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. He's fared better of late in a reserve role with at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he'll be a flex as long as Jones is out. However, I don't love his matchup at Detroit on Thanksgiving, and then he faces Kansas City in Week 13. ... Chandler did a nice job in Week 11 at Denver sharing playing time with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler had 10 carries for 73 yards, along with four catches for 37 yards on four targets. Now, he had a 31-yard run on a fake punt, so take that into consideration, but he played 31 percent of the snaps and should remain a fixture in the offense moving forward. I like him as a flex play in all leagues for Week 12 against Chicago. ... I'm going to keep mentioning Spears here, and the Titans might decide to lean on him more down the stretch to see if he's the potential starter in Tennessee in 2024 if the team moves on from Derrick Henry. The Titans face Carolina in Week 12 and Indianapolis in Week 13, which are two favorable matchups, and Spears could be a flex option in those games, even in a reserve role.

: Ty Chandler (77 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (76 percent), Tyjae Spears (70 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (68 percent). The two prize free agents for Week 12 are on this list with Charbonnet and Dillon. ... Charbonnet could be the starter for Seattle for the foreseeable future with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) hurt, and Charbonnet had 21 touches at the Rams in Week 11 after Walker left the game, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. Charbonnet has a brutal matchup in Week 12 against San Francisco and doesn't have an easy schedule moving forward. He can be a flex option in all leagues as long as Walker remains out. ... Dillon has filled in a lot for Jones this season, including three starts in Week 2 at Atlanta, Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 5 at Las Vegas. He scored 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. He's fared better of late in a reserve role with at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he'll be a flex as long as Jones is out. However, I don't love his matchup at Detroit on Thanksgiving, and then he faces Kansas City in Week 13. ... Chandler did a nice job in Week 11 at Denver sharing playing time with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler had 10 carries for 73 yards, along with four catches for 37 yards on four targets. Now, he had a 31-yard run on a fake punt, so take that into consideration, but he played 31 percent of the snaps and should remain a fixture in the offense moving forward. I like him as a flex play in all leagues for Week 12 against Chicago. ... I'm going to keep mentioning Spears here, and the Titans might decide to lean on him more down the stretch to see if he's the potential starter in Tennessee in 2024 if the team moves on from Derrick Henry. The Titans face Carolina in Week 12 and Indianapolis in Week 13, which are two favorable matchups, and Spears could be a flex option in those games, even in a reserve role. Drop candidates: Darrell Henderson (90 percent rostered), Dameon Pierce (83 percent), D'Onta Foreman (81 percent), Zack Moss (74 percent), Antonio Gibson (59 percent) and Royce Freeman (27 percent). Henderson and Freeman are about to move down the depth chart with Kyren Williams (ankle) expected back in Week 12. If you want to hold them for a few days to see what develops with Williams then that's OK, but Henderson and Freeman are not going to be productive if Williams gets his full-time job back. ... Pierce could return in Week 12 after being out for the past three games with an ankle injury, but Devin Singletary should remain the starter in Houston. Prior to his injury, Pierce was averaging just 8.0 PPR points on the season. ... Foreman injured his ankle in Week 11 at Detroit, and the timing is bad with Khalil Herbert now healthy. We'll see how long Foreman will be out, but he likely won't be the featured running back for the Bears down the stretch, meaning you can drop him in most formats. ... Moss is only worth keeping on your roster as a handcuff for Jonathan Taylor. Moss is now clearly in a backup role for Indianapolis with Taylor dominating touches, and Moss has played just 22 snaps in his past two games. ... We don't know how long Gibson will be out after he missed Week 11 against the Giants with a toe injury. Since Washington plays at Dallas on Thanksgiving, there's a good chance he can miss that game also. The Commanders then play against Miami in Week 13 before a bye in Week 14, so Gibson might not have the chance to help your Fantasy team any time soon. Along with that, Brian Robinson Jr. has been fantastic as a workhorse the past two games against Seattle and New York, so Gibson's role could be reduced even when healthy.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -10 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 De'Von Achane (knee) and Salvon Ahmed (undisclosed) were both banged up in Week 11 against Las Vegas, which could put Wilson back in the mix as the No. 2 running back for the Dolphins behind Raheem Mostert. Now, Achane and Ahmed could both play in Week 12 at the Jets on Black Friday, so keep that in mind before adding Wilson. And it's not like Wilson did much when active (he was a healthy scratch against the Raiders) with 6.8 PPR points or less in three games this year. But it's not a bad idea to stash Wilson just to see what develops, and Achane might have a hard time staying healthy to close out the year. Wilson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAB. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 19 REYDS 91 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 If D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is forced to miss any time then Johnson will return to his role as the No. 2 running back in Chicago behind Khalil Herbert. While that won't lead to much production if Herbert is also healthy, Johnson is still a stash candidate in the majority of leagues. He does have two games in his past four outings with at least three catches, and the Bears might opt to give him more work down the stretch to see what his role could be heading into 2024. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 18 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Elliott might be the best option listed here if you need a flex or low-end starter in deeper leagues for Week 12. He scored 10.8 PPR points in Week 10 against the Colts with 13 carries for 54 yards, along with two catches for 34 yards on two targets, and he's now scored at least 9.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. Rhamondre Stevenson remains the best running back for the Patriots, but Elliott is going to get touches and has a favorable matchup in Week 12 at the Giants. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 32 REYDS 326 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Perine showed his upside as a receiver in Week 11 against Minnesota with seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets, and that's now three games in his past four outings with at least three receptions. He is still sharing touches with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, but Perine is definitely the preferred choice in obvious passing situations, which helps his value in PPR. Since Denver should struggle to run against Cleveland in Week 12, consider adding Perine in PPR for up to 5 percent of your FAB. D'Ernest Johnson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 6 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Johnson moved past Tank Bigsby as the No. 2 running back in Jacksonville, and Johnson is a good stash candidate as a lottery ticket for up to 5 percent of your FAB. He has 13 touches in his past two games against San Francisco and Tennessee, and he had 54 total yards against the Titans thanks to a 34-yard reception on his lone target. If Travis Etienne were forced to miss any time, then Johnson could be a potential league winner, and that's the type of player you want on your bench heading into the Fantasy playoffs. Ty Johnson RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 3 REYDS 47 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 It was Johnson and not Leonard Fournette who added a new element to Buffalo's offense in Week 11 against the Jets, and we'll see if Johnson is a permanent addition to the rotation moving forward for new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. James Cook and Latavius Murray remain in the mix for the Bills, so Johnson will have limited touches, but he did well against the Jets with three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Bills don't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at Philadelphia before a bye in Week 13, but Johnson is worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB to see what happens over the next few weeks.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries : Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Puka Nacua (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Tyler Lockett (hamstring), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Christian Watson (shoulder), Noah Brown (knee), Michael Thomas (knee), Josh Palmer (knee), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), Michael Wilson (shoulder), Treylon Burks (concussion), Jalen Guyton (groin) and Darius Slayton (arm)

: Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Cooper Kupp (ankle), Puka Nacua (shoulder), CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Tyler Lockett (hamstring), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Christian Watson (shoulder), Noah Brown (knee), Michael Thomas (knee), Josh Palmer (knee), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), Michael Wilson (shoulder), Treylon Burks (concussion), Jalen Guyton (groin) and Darius Slayton (arm) Check to see if available in shallow leagues : Romeo Doubs (79 percent rostered), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (78 percent), Jahan Dotson (73 percent) and Josh Downs (66 percent). Doubs has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he just had five catches for 53 yards on six targets and a score against the Chargers in Week 11. The stat line will look ugly if he doesn't score, but he's proven to be a consistent red-zone threat for Jordan Love of late, making him a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 12 at Detroit. ... Smith-Njigba remains someone I want to roster in all leagues despite his recent limited stats of 9.3 PPR points or less in two games in a row. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three consecutive outings, and he could be a league winner if DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett missed any time. ... Dotson got back into the end zone in Week 11 against the Giants after failing to catch either of his two targets in Week 10 at Seattle. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he's still worth using as a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 12 at Dallas. Sam Howell should be throwing a lot against the Cowboys, giving Dotson the chance for increased targets and the potential to produce once again. ... Downs is my favorite receiver listed here, and I hope he's 100 percent healthy coming off the Colts bye in Week 11. Prior to dealing with a knee injury in Week 9 at Carolina, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. I'm hopeful he can get back to that level of production down the stretch, and I love his upcoming schedule against Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

: Romeo Doubs (79 percent rostered), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (78 percent), Jahan Dotson (73 percent) and Josh Downs (66 percent). Doubs has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he just had five catches for 53 yards on six targets and a score against the Chargers in Week 11. The stat line will look ugly if he doesn't score, but he's proven to be a consistent red-zone threat for Jordan Love of late, making him a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 12 at Detroit. ... Smith-Njigba remains someone I want to roster in all leagues despite his recent limited stats of 9.3 PPR points or less in two games in a row. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three consecutive outings, and he could be a league winner if DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett missed any time. ... Dotson got back into the end zone in Week 11 against the Giants after failing to catch either of his two targets in Week 10 at Seattle. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he's still worth using as a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 12 at Dallas. Sam Howell should be throwing a lot against the Cowboys, giving Dotson the chance for increased targets and the potential to produce once again. ... Downs is my favorite receiver listed here, and I hope he's 100 percent healthy coming off the Colts bye in Week 11. Prior to dealing with a knee injury in Week 9 at Carolina, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. I'm hopeful he can get back to that level of production down the stretch, and I love his upcoming schedule against Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Cincinnati. Drop candidates: Jakobi Meyers (95 percent rostered), Christian Watson (78 percent) and Michael Thomas (65 percent). In four starts with Aidan O'Connell, Meyers has 10 catches for 141 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets. He's not expected to fare well against Kansas City in Week 12, and the Raiders have a bye in Week 13. It's safe to drop Meyers in most shallow leagues. ... Watson scored a touchdown in Week 11 against the Chargers, but he only had two catches for 21 yards on four targets. He's now had 37 yards or less in five games in a row, and that was his first touchdown since Week 4. It's hard to trust him heading into Week 12 at Detroit in most shallow leagues. ... Thomas (knee) is going to be out for "some time" according to Saints coach Dennis Allen, and he's not worth rostering in most leagues unless he goes on injured reserve, and you can stash him there.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 42 REYDS 374 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Beckham will hopefully be OK with the shoulder injury he sustained in Week 11 against Cincinnati, and he should benefit with Mark Andrews (ankle) out for the Ravens. Beckham has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he should be a good red-zone target for Lamar Jackson with Andrews off the field. Keep in mind the Ravens still have a bye in Week 13, but Beckham has a great matchup in Week 12 against the Chargers. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 463 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 Reed only had four catches for 46 yards on six targets against the Chargers in Week 11, but he also added three carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. I like that the Packers are finding different ways to get Reed the ball, and he's scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this receiving corps with Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Luke Musgrave, but Reed is starting to emerge as the best of the bunch. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Patriots coming off the bye, but whether it's Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, the mantra should be to feature Douglas in the passing game. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he just had six catches for 84 yards in Week 10 against the Colts. He should be the No. 1 option in the passing game to close the season, which will make him a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Douglas is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 50 REYDS 525 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 With Michael Thomas (knee) likely out for a few weeks, Shaheed and rookie A.T. Perry (2 percent rostered) should benefit in a big way. We saw that in Week 10 when Thomas was hurt, and Shaheed had a season-high nine targets for five catches and 24 yards, while Perry had four targets for two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown. Both would benefit in a big way if Jameis Winston starts in place of Derek Carr (concussion), but Shaheed and Perry are worth adding no matter who starts at quarterback for the Saints with Thomas out. Shaheed is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB, and Perry is worth 1 percent. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 57 REYDS 391 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 If Cooper Kupp (ankle) is out for the Rams then Atwell might have sneaky upside in the majority of leagues. Keep in mind that Atwell scored at least 15.2 PPR points in three of four games without Kupp to start the season, and he had at least eight targets in all four outings that Kupp was out. We'll see if Kupp is out for Week 12 against the Cardinals, but Atwell would be a sleeper in all leagues if he's headed for a bigger role. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Justin Watson WR KC Kansas City • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 36 REYDS 329 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Watson might have had his best and worst game all at once in Week 11 against the Eagles. He had season highs in targets (11) and catches (five). He also scored his first touchdown of the season while posting 53 yards. That's the positive. The negative was a combination of drops and bad routes, and you wonder if that hinders his production moving forward. We know the Chiefs are desperate for playmakers in the passing game, so maybe Watson has some staying power, which is why he's listed here. But he needs to avoid the mistakes to continue earning Patrick Mahomes' trust, and hopefully that happens moving forward. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 42 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 The Cardinals have a few moving parts here with Moore, Michael Wilson (26 percent rostered) and Greg Dortch (1 percent), and all three could be relevant for Fantasy managers, especially with Marquise Brown struggling of late. Moore had a 48-yard touchdown catch on his lone target in Week 11 at Houston, but he also had five catches for 43 yards on eight targets in the first game for Kyler Murray this year in Week 10 against Atlanta. Wilson missed Week 11 with a shoulder injury, but he had three catches for 34 yards on six targets against the Falcons. And Dortch, with Wilson out against the Texans, had six catches for 76 yards on eight targets. I'd put 1 percent of your FAB on all of them for Week 12, with the order being Moore, Wilson and Dortch. Hopefully, one of these three emerge as a consistent threat to help Murray and Fantasy managers down the stretch. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 25 REYDS 363 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Shakir had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Jets in Week 11, and he now has at least 15.2 PPR points in two of his past four games. We'll see if he can sustain this level of play moving forward, and the Bills have a great matchup in Week 12 against the Eagles. You know Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid remain the priority in the passing game, and Gabe Davis is in the mix as well. But Shakir is a good stash candidate to see what develops since his big game came in the first outing under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Shakir is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 374 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Moore has two good games in a row against the Ravens and Steelers with at least 12 PPR points in each outing. Against Pittsburgh in Week 11, Moore had six catches for 60 yards on seven targets, and he seemed to have a solid rapport with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. We'll see if Moore can continue playing at this level heading into Week 12 at Denver, but he's worth adding in deeper leagues to find out for 1 percent of your FAB. It's hard to trust this Browns' passing attack right now, but Moore might be a nice surprise if he continues to play at this level. Robert Woods WR HOU Houston • #2

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 54 REYDS 286 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Keep an eye on Noah Brown (knee) and if he's able to play in Week 12 against Jacksonville, but if he's out then Woods could be a deep-league option in PPR. In Week 11 against Arizona, Woods had five catches for 44 yards on eight targets, and he now has three games this season with at least five catches and six games with at least six targets. C.J. Stroud is on fire right now, so attaching yourself to one of his receivers makes sense in deeper leagues. Woods is worth 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

Injuries : Mark Andrews (ankle), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Darren Waller (hamstring), Gerald Everett (back), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

: Mark Andrews (ankle), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Luke Musgrave (abdomen), Darren Waller (hamstring), Gerald Everett (back), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Check to see if available in shallow leagues : David Njoku (81 percent rostered), Dallas Goedert (77 percent) and Logan Thomas (73 percent). Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games, and he's been a target hog in his past two outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with 24. He has 13 catches over that span for 114 yards, but those are solid numbers in PPR. Njoku should continue to be a quality PPR tight end in Week 12 against the Broncos. ... Goedert doesn't appear to be going on injured reserve, and hopefully he'll return to action soon for the Eagles. If you can afford to stash him then do so with the hope he can be a top-10 Fantasy tight end to close the season. ... Thomas has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's a solid low-end starting option in PPR. He has two games over that span with eight targets and three games with at least five receptions, and Sam Howell should continue to lean on Thomas heading into Week 12 at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

: David Njoku (81 percent rostered), Dallas Goedert (77 percent) and Logan Thomas (73 percent). Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games, and he's been a target hog in his past two outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with 24. He has 13 catches over that span for 114 yards, but those are solid numbers in PPR. Njoku should continue to be a quality PPR tight end in Week 12 against the Broncos. ... Goedert doesn't appear to be going on injured reserve, and hopefully he'll return to action soon for the Eagles. If you can afford to stash him then do so with the hope he can be a top-10 Fantasy tight end to close the season. ... Thomas has scored at least 8.8 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's a solid low-end starting option in PPR. He has two games over that span with eight targets and three games with at least five receptions, and Sam Howell should continue to lean on Thomas heading into Week 12 at Dallas on Thanksgiving. Drop candidates: Mark Andrews (100 percent rostered) and Kyle Pitts (82 percent). Andrews (ankle) might return this season, but most likely he's not going to help Fantasy managers given the nature of his injury. It's safe to drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Pitts has one touchdown this season and two games with more than 9.6 PPR points. With Desmond Ridder back under center for the Falcons, I'm OK with dropping Pitts in shallow leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 12 Waiver Priority List Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Likely should be the No. 1 tight end in Baltimore with Mark Andrews (ankle) out, and you should add Likely in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your FAB based on his potential alone. Last year as a rookie, Likely played two games without Andrews and combined for nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. He averaged 13.9 PPR points over that span, and there's plenty of upside for Likely as the top tight end for Lamar Jackson. However, this Ravens offense has a better receiving corps than last year, and we already saw Likely struggle in Week 1 when Andrews was out with one catch for 4 yards on one target against Houston. Still, there's a lot to like about what Likely can become, so he's worth at least considering in all leagues, whether you need a tight end or not. Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 179 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see if Gerald Everett (chest) can play in Week 12 against Baltimore, but if he's out then Parham can be a quality replacement option. Everett has missed two games in the past four weeks, and Parham scored at least 9.7 PPR points in each outing, including Week 11 at Green Bay with four catches for 57 yards on six targets. It's not an easy matchup against the Ravens, but Justin Herbert needs help in the passing game, so Parham would be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 45 REYDS 423 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Smith will hopefully benefit with Desmond Ridder back under center for the Falcons, and Smith scored at least 8.7 PPR points in five of his first seven games this year with Ridder. Smith is far from a must-start Fantasy option, especially sharing the field with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, but hopefully the rapport with Ridder helps Smith get back to being productive once again. He's worth adding for one percent of your FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 46 REYDS 303 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Otton has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he can be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues heading into Week 12 at Indianapolis. Otton has at least five targets in each of his four productive outings, and Baker Mayfield should continue to keep Otton involved in the passing game. He has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 12, and Indianapolis is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Consider Otton a sleeper in Week 12, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 45 REYDS 341 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Musgrave is dealing with an abdomen issue, but hopefully he's OK heading into Week 12 against the Lions. He's scored at least 8.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he just had his third game of the season with at least six targets against the Chargers in Week 11, finishing with four catches for 28 yards. Musgrave is worth adding in deeper leagues for one percent of your FAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.6 Mayer has scored at least 8.6 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Dolphins, and he has 10 targets over that span for seven catches, 65 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to get more targets from Aidan O'Connell, and Mayer is worth adding in deeper leagues for one percent of your FAB heading into Week 12 against Kansas City. Tanner Hudson TE CIN Cincinnati • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 175 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 Hudson heads into Week 12 against Pittsburgh with three games in a row with at least 8.5 PPR points. He has 16 targets over that span for 14 catches and 127 yards, and he seems like the best tight end in Cincinnati, ahead of Irv Smith. However, with Joe Burrow (wrist) out, it's hard to feel good about Hudson, so he's only worth adding in deeper leagues for one percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Broncos (23 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Saints (62 percent rostered) at ATL

Patriots (36 percent rostered) at NYG

Bengals (32 percent rostered) vs. PIT

Giants (17 percent rostered) vs. NE

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS