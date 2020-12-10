Washington Football Team v New York Giants
Colt McCoy did an admirable job of game management and even got the Giants a much-needed win filling in at quarterback in Week 13. But for Fantasy purposes, we're all glad Daniel Jones is coming back in Week 14, even though Jones himself isn't much more than a second quarterback in a league where you start two. His rushing production makes him more valuable in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown, but even there he's just outside the top 20. 

What he does do is make Evan Engram a solid starting tight end, Sterling Shepard a decent No. 3 receiver, and Darius Slayton a boom-or-bust flex option. I'd say that he helps Wayne Gallman too, but Gallman hasn't needed help from anyone over the past month. 

You may not want to start Jones in your Fantasy playoffs, but his return certainly increases the likelihood you'll start one of his teammates.

Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
25.6
QB RNK
9th
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
24.3
QB RNK
8th
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
17.5
QB RNK
21st

QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
24th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
32%
What happened to Trubisky last week? The Bears ran for three touchdowns, that's what. They only had two rushing touchdowns for the season entering Week 13. I expect a shootout against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 14.
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
10th
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
52%
As long as he doesn't get pulled, Tagovailoa could have the most garbage time he's had so far in his short career.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
27.2
QB RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$9,000
DRAFTKINGS
$7,900
Wilson has been disappointing lately, but he gets the Jets. We just saw what Derek Carr did to this defense, which has actually been quite good against the run lately. This is a get-right spot for Wilson and the Seattle pass offense.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hopefully people take last week as evidence that Watson will not be as good without Will Fuller and avoid him.
QB Preview
