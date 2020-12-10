Colt McCoy did an admirable job of game management and even got the Giants a much-needed win filling in at quarterback in Week 13. But for Fantasy purposes, we're all glad Daniel Jones is coming back in Week 14, even though Jones himself isn't much more than a second quarterback in a league where you start two. His rushing production makes him more valuable in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown, but even there he's just outside the top 20.

What he does do is make Evan Engram a solid starting tight end, Sterling Shepard a decent No. 3 receiver, and Darius Slayton a boom-or-bust flex option. I'd say that he helps Wayne Gallman too, but Gallman hasn't needed help from anyone over the past month.

You may not want to start Jones in your Fantasy playoffs, but his return certainly increases the likelihood you'll start one of his teammates.

QB Preview Numbers to know

5 -- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts. He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown.

484 -- Pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger. Even when they have a lead, the Steelers are extremely pass heavy.

5.2 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson. Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback.

26% -- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws per Pro Football Reference.

7.8 -- Taysom Hill has averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks in the top half of starting quarterbacks.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 9th Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 8th Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 21st

On Fantasy Football Today, we're previewing every game, identifying the best matchups and who to start and sit. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you get your podcasts:

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 32% What happened to Trubisky last week? The Bears ran for three touchdowns, that's what. They only had two rushing touchdowns for the season entering Week 13. I expect a shootout against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 14. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 52% As long as he doesn't get pulled, Tagovailoa could have the most garbage time he's had so far in his short career.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 27.2 QB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $9,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,900 Wilson has been disappointing lately, but he gets the Jets. We just saw what Derek Carr did to this defense, which has actually been quite good against the run lately. This is a get-right spot for Wilson and the Seattle pass offense.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Hopefully people take last week as evidence that Watson will not be as good without Will Fuller and avoid him.

QB Preview Heath's projections

