Colt McCoy did an admirable job of game management and even got the Giants a much-needed win filling in at quarterback in Week 13. But for Fantasy purposes, we're all glad Daniel Jones is coming back in Week 14, even though Jones himself isn't much more than a second quarterback in a league where you start two. His rushing production makes him more valuable in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown, but even there he's just outside the top 20.
What he does do is make Evan Engram a solid starting tight end, Sterling Shepard a decent No. 3 receiver, and Darius Slayton a boom-or-bust flex option. I'd say that he helps Wayne Gallman too, but Gallman hasn't needed help from anyone over the past month.
You may not want to start Jones in your Fantasy playoffs, but his return certainly increases the likelihood you'll start one of his teammates.
Week 14 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 5 -- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts. He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown.
- 484 -- Pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger. Even when they have a lead, the Steelers are extremely pass heavy.
- 5.2 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson. Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback.
- 26% -- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws per Pro Football Reference.
- 7.8 -- Taysom Hill has averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks in the top half of starting quarterbacks.
Matchups that matter
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
On Fantasy Football Today, we're previewing every game, identifying the best matchups and who to start and sit. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you get your podcasts:
Waiver Wire Targets
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
What happened to Trubisky last week? The Bears ran for three touchdowns, that's what. They only had two rushing touchdowns for the season entering Week 13. I expect a shootout against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 14.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
As long as he doesn't get pulled, Tagovailoa could have the most garbage time he's had so far in his short career.
DFS Plays
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Wilson has been disappointing lately, but he gets the Jets. We just saw what Derek Carr did to this defense, which has actually been quite good against the run lately. This is a get-right spot for Wilson and the Seattle pass offense.
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hopefully people take last week as evidence that Watson will not be as good without Will Fuller and avoid him.
Heath's projections
Heath's projections