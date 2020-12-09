We're seeing some wide receivers peak at exactly the right time heading into the Fantasy playoffs, but the question is whether you can trust them. Brandon Aiyuk had 20.5 PPR points in his return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 14 and Deebo Samuel has 37.9 points in his first two games back from injury; Corey Davis ranks eighth in PPR points per game over the last three weeks; Jarvis Landry is averaging 17.7 PPR points in that same span; both Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley rank in the top 20 in PPR points per game over the same stretch, as does T.Y. Hilton.
Of those players, Aiyuk, Davis, Beasley, and Hilton are featured in Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'En & Sit 'Em column for Week 14, so you can feel pretty good about their chances. Here's who else Jamey is recommending and who he is avoiding for this week's games:
Wide Receiver
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis has been fantastic this season and finally has performed like a standout receiver in Fantasy and reality. He just had 35 PPR points in Week 13 against Cleveland, and he should stay hot again this week against the Jaguars. I expect A.J. Brown to rebound as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, but Davis can still be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 2, and the Jaguars have allowed eight pairs of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the same game this year.
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We don't know the status of D.J. Moore (ankle/illness) or Curtis Samuel (illness) as of Wednesday, but both could be out in Week 14 against the Broncos, who just lost cornerback A.J. Bouye (suspension) for the rest of the season. Anderson has performed well when Moore and Samuel were healthy, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all but three games this year. The Broncos haven't allowed a receiver to score in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City, but that's deceiving because Tyreek Hill could have had two touchdowns against Denver in Week 13. I like Anderson even if Moore and/or Samuel play, but I love him if both are out.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The only fear with Johnson is Steelers coach Mike Tomlin getting mad at him if he drops the ball this week against the Bills, but it would be a surprise to see him benched. He's been Ben Roethlisberger's go-to receiver with at least 10 targets in five games in a row. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each game over that span, including two games with more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers just had two receivers score at least 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 13, and I expect Johnson to be fine this week in a potential shootout.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk came back from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a strong performance in Week 13 against the Bills. He scored 20 PPR points with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 17 PPR points in four games in a row. He has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he looks like the go-to option in San Francisco's passing game. I also like Deebo Samuel this week, and he's scored at least at least 13 PPR points in each of his past two games. A pair of receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Washington in three of its past four games.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
John Brown (ankle) has now missed four games this season, and Beasley is averaging 17.8 PPR points over that span. He just scored 28 PPR points in Week 13 at San Francisco with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and the Steelers secondary could be banged up this week with Joe Haden (concussion) and Steven Nelson (knee) battling injuries. Stefon Diggs should also take advantage of Pittsburgh's defense if those guys are out, but Beasley is also worth starting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Keke Coutee WR
HOU Houston • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm sticking with Coutee as a low-end starter in all leagues after what he did in Week 13 against the Colts in the first game without Will Fuller (suspension). Coutee had eight catches for 141 yards on nine targets, and he should continue to be a go-to target for Deshaun Watson. Chad Hansen is also worth a look in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets at the Colts. I still prefer Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 receiver for Watson, but Coutee will hopefully perform well once again against the Bears.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
After a disappointing season, Hilton is finally starting to produce with at least 18 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and Houston. He has another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points, and Hilton should be considered a low-end starter this week.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick has been one of my favorite Fantasy receivers this season after Courtland Sutton (ACL) was hurt in Week 2. Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the nine games he's played since then, but one of those bad outings was when Kendall Hinton started at quarterback in Week 12 against New Orleans. Patrick should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14 at Carolina, and the Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chark is due for a big game soon, and it could happen this week. The Titans secondary isn't good, and it just gave up three touchdowns to Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones in Week 13. Chark has 15 targets in his past two games, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with Tennessee. I like him as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
CeeDee Lamb WR
DAL Dallas • #88
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Amari Cooper is an obvious starting Fantasy option this week against the Bengals, but don't overlook Lamb as a low-end starter as well. In Week 13 at Baltimore, he had nine targets from Andy Dalton but finished with just six catches for 46 yards. But that's four games in a row with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. The Bengals are among the league leaders with 14 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year, and Dalton could lean on Lamb this week as part of his revenge game.
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Claypool is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I didn't like the decline in his playing time in Week 13 against Washington after Ben Roethlisberger said James Washington "needs to get on the field more." The result was Claypool playing just 44 percent of the snaps, which was his lowest total since Week 2, while Washington played 54 percent of the snaps, which was his best total since Week 6. We'll see what happens moving forward, but Claypool was held to two catches for 38 yards on just four targets against Washington, which were his fewest targets since Week 7.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We don't know how Parker would have finished Week 13 against the Bengals since he was ejected from the game with 12:07 remaining in the fourth quarter for fighting. But prior to that he only had four catches for 35 yards on eight targets, and this is another down game for him with Tua Tagovailoa. I'm hopeful that Parker can finish strong with Tagovailoa under center, but I would only start Parker in three-receiver leagues this week against the Chiefs.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
When Kyler Murray was on earlier this year things were great for Kirk. From Weeks 5-9, a span of four games, Kirk had at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he scored five touchdowns. Since then, however, Kirk has been a non-factor in most Fantasy leagues, and you can't trust him this week against the Giants. In his past four games, Kirk has scored a combined 20 PPR points, and he only had three targets in Week 13 against the Rams for one catch and 2 yards. I'm hopeful Kirk will rebound to close the year, starting this week, but there's no way you can use him in most Fantasy leagues right now.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For the season, the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, but they have been much better in defending the position over the past four games. Over that span, in matchups against the Rams, Cardinals, Eagles and Giants, Seattle hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver, and only Josh Reynolds (94 yards) in Week 10 and Larry Fitzgerald (62 yards) in Week 11 cleared 55 receiving yards. Perriman had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 13 against the Raiders when he only had three PPR points, and I expect him to struggle again this week, especially with Sam Darnold back to leaning on Jamison Crowder once again.
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Landry has been great for the past two games against the Jaguars and Titans with 16 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. I still like him as a low-end starter in most leagues, but I don't expect him to have a huge performance against the Ravens. He had 11 PPR points against Baltimore in Week 1, and he only has one touchdown in his past five meetings against the Ravens. And Baltimore, despite giving up two touchdowns against Dallas in Week 13 to Cooper and Michael Gallup, is still No. 2 in the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers this season with eight.