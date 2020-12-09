Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 70 REYDS 801 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Davis has been fantastic this season and finally has performed like a standout receiver in Fantasy and reality. He just had 35 PPR points in Week 13 against Cleveland, and he should stay hot again this week against the Jaguars. I expect A.J. Brown to rebound as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, but Davis can still be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 2, and the Jaguars have allowed eight pairs of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the same game this year.

Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 102 REYDS 912 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.9 We don't know the status of D.J. Moore (ankle/illness) or Curtis Samuel (illness) as of Wednesday, but both could be out in Week 14 against the Broncos, who just lost cornerback A.J. Bouye (suspension) for the rest of the season. Anderson has performed well when Moore and Samuel were healthy, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all but three games this year. The Broncos haven't allowed a receiver to score in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City, but that's deceiving because Tyreek Hill could have had two touchdowns against Denver in Week 13. I like Anderson even if Moore and/or Samuel play, but I love him if both are out.

Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 106 REYDS 654 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 The only fear with Johnson is Steelers coach Mike Tomlin getting mad at him if he drops the ball this week against the Bills, but it would be a surprise to see him benched. He's been Ben Roethlisberger's go-to receiver with at least 10 targets in five games in a row. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each game over that span, including two games with more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers just had two receivers score at least 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 13, and I expect Johnson to be fine this week in a potential shootout.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 65 REYDS 541 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.2 Aiyuk came back from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a strong performance in Week 13 against the Bills. He scored 20 PPR points with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 17 PPR points in four games in a row. He has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he looks like the go-to option in San Francisco's passing game. I also like Deebo Samuel this week, and he's scored at least at least 13 PPR points in each of his past two games. A pair of receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Washington in three of its past four games.