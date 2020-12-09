The question of whether you should rely on your struggling stars in the Fantasy Football playoffs is more important at quarterback than anywhere else in Week 14, with some of the position's best players this season suddenly looking a lot riskier than anyone expected in recent weeks. Kyler Murray is the No. 3 QB in Fantasy for the season, but he is just No. 20 over the last three weeks, coinciding with his shoulder injury. Justin Herbert is right behind him at No. 21, and he doesn't even have the injury excuse to fall back one -- he's just been bad. Would you have the guts to sit either one of them in a win-or-go-home matchup? Herbert has an incredible matchup against the Falcons on the way, while Murray has a tougher opponent in the Giants. Does that change anything for you?

Jamey Eisenberg write about both in his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column for Week 14 quarterbacks, so you can find out how to approach both, plus the rest of Jamey's top calls for this week. Here's who you need to start and sit.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3224 RUYDS 185 TD 26 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.9 Herbert was awful in Week 13 against the Patriots with just four Fantasy points, and he's now combined for 22 points in his past two games against Buffalo and New England. He should bounce back this week against the Falcons, who are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. For the season, seven quarterbacks have at least 300 passing yards against Atlanta, and five have scored at least three total touchdowns. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 629 RUYDS 362 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Hill is expected to get at least one more start in place of Drew Brees (ribs), and that's a good thing for Fantasy managers. Give Hill credit, he's been a nice surprise and a great Fantasy asset over the past three games, scoring at least 23 points in two of those outings. He finally threw a touchdown pass in Week 13 at Atlanta, and he's run for at least 44 yards in all three starts, with four rushing touchdowns over that span. The Eagles have allowed some big games to running quarterbacks this year, including Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown) and Daniel Jones (13 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown in two games). Hill once again has top-10 upside this week. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3300 RUYDS 7 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.6 Brady, at 43, probably needed the bye week to recharge. And even though this is a new team for him this year, he has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past five games coming off a bye. This is a good matchup for him against the Vikings, who have an inexperienced secondary and a less-than-stellar pass rush. Six quarterbacks have at least 280 passing yards against Minnesota, and five quarterbacks have at least three passing touchdowns. Brady also has scored at least 27 Fantasy points in his past two afternoon games, and this kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2055 RUYDS 669 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.3 It's been a rough season for Jackson, but he reminded us of his greatness Tuesday against Dallas with three total touchdowns, including 94 rushing yards on the ground. That's only the fifth time he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points this season, if you can believe that, and one of them was against Cleveland in Week 1 when he had 33 points. He has a tremendous history in four starts against the Browns, passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions over that span, along with 56 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns. It's safe to trust Jackson again this week. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3105 RUYDS 13 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 23 Pittsburgh's offense hasn't looked great the past two games against Baltimore and Washington, but playing the Ravens on Wednesday and the Football Team on Monday might have something to do with that. The Steelers also might want to invest in some better gloves -- or glue -- for their receivers based on the amount of drops they've had recently. Despite all the mistakes, Roethlisberger still has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he's attempted at least 42 passes in each game over that span. We love the volume, and he should have another big game against Buffalo this week. The Bills have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 316 yards, and two quarterbacks over that span have at least three total touchdowns.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 129 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.5 It should be tough for the Raiders to run on the Colts, and Carr has been good this season when attempting at least 31 passes. He has eight games with at least 31 pass attempts, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of them. The past four quarterbacks with at least 31 pass attempts against Indianapolis all have at least 311 passing yards, and two of them have scored at least three touchdowns. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3263 RUYDS -5 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a great matchup in Week 14 at the Raiders, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed against opposing quarterbacks. Despite playing through a toe injury, Rivers has attempted at least 35 passes in five games in a row. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 106 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 Trubisky flopped as a Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Lions with just 14 points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who just struggled with Rivers. Seven of the past eight quarterbacks against Houston have at least 283 passing yards, including five with multiple touchdowns.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2053 RUYDS 435 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.7 Newton had a solid Fantasy game in Week 13 against the Chargers with 24 points, but it was because of two rushing touchdowns. He's obviously always a threat to score on the ground -- he has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season -- but his passing stats have been awful for the past two weeks. Against the Cardinals and Chargers, Newton has passed for 153 yards on 21-of-37 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams have allowed five touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four games to opposing quarterbacks, and they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a quarterback since Week 5. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2442 RUYDS 81 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.9 Mayfield has been great for the past two games against the Jaguars and Titans with 58 Fantasy points over that span, including six passing touchdowns and no interceptions. But this is a step up in competition against the Ravens, who held Mayfield to 11 Fantasy points in Week 1 on 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 3 rushing yards. Mayfield also has just one game with more than 19 Fantasy points against Baltimore in five career meetings, which was Week 17 in 2018. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3372 RUYDS 56 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff doesn't like playing at home for some reason, at least statistically. In five games in Los Angeles, he's averaging just 10.6 Fantasy points per game, which included a 20-point outing in Week 7 against Chicago. I'm sure he'll do better than that against the Patriots, but the last time he faced a Bill Belichick defense he was held to 229 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Super Bowl LIII, when the Rams scored just three points. New England also has held Kyler Murray and Herbert to 379 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the past two games. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3073 RUYDS 89 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 22 Cousins is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback since he's been great the past five games, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in each game over that span. But four of those games were at home, and he's performed poorly on the road for most of this year. In five road games this season, Cousins is averaging 12.8 Fantasy points per game, which included a 21-point outing in Week 10 at Chicago. The Buccaneers should be fresh coming off a bye, and I don't want to trust Cousins in this matchup at Tampa Bay.