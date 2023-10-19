The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Trevor Lawrence
|6.2
|Derek Carr
|5.9
|Travis Etienne
|7.9
|Alvin Kamara
|8.2
|Christian Kirk
|7.5
|Jamaal Williams
|3.6
|Calvin Ridley
|7.3
|Chris Olave
|8.6
|Evan Engram
|6.8
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.5
|Jaguars DST
|5.9
|Michael Thomas
|4.6
|Taysom Hill
|4.0
|Saints DST
|6.5
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Desmond Ridder
|6.0
|Baker Mayfield
|5.4
|Bijan Robinson
|7.8
|Rachaad White
|5.4
|Tyler Allgeier
|5.0
|Mike Evans
|7.8
|Drake London
|7.4
|Chris Godwin
|6.5
|Kyle Pitts
|7.5
|Trey Palmer
|2.1
|Jonnu Smith
|6.5
|Buccaneers DST
|6.6
|Falcons DST
|4.2
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Josh Allen
|9.0
|Mac Jones
|3.2
|James Cook
|6.9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|7.6
|Latavius Murray
|4.4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.5
|Stefon Diggs
|9.6
|Kendrick Bourne
|4.7
|Gabe Davis
|7.2
|DeVante Parker
|2.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|4.1
|Hunter Henry
|2.9
|Dawson Knox
|2.6
|Mike Gesicki
|2.7
|Bills DST
|8.4
|Patriots DST
|3.4
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|P.J. Walker
|2.3
|Gardner Minshew
|3.4
|Jerome Ford
|7.3
|Zack Moss
|6.2
|Kareem Hunt
|4.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|5.5
|Amari Cooper
|8.2
|Michael Pittman
|6.2
|Elijah Moore
|3.2
|Josh Downs
|5.0
|David Njoku
|4.2
|Kylen Granson
|2.8
|Browns DST
|9.5
|Colts DST
|5.0
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jared Goff
|6.7
|Lamar Jackson
|7.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|6.8
|Justice Hill
|5.1
|Craig Reynolds
|2.5
|Gus Edwards
|5.3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.0
|Zay Flowers
|6.6
|Josh Reynolds
|4.9
|Nelson Agholor
|4.1
|Jameson Williams
|4.8
|Rashod Bateman
|2.8
|Sam LaPorta
|7.2
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|2.7
|Lions DST
|6.4
|Mark Andrews
|8.6
|Ravens DST
|6.2
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Brian Hoyer
|2.5
|Tyson Bagent
|2.7
|Josh Jacobs
|8.8
|Roschon Johnson
|6.0
|Davante Adams
|8.8
|D'Onta Foreman
|4.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.8
|D.J. Moore
|7.6
|Tre Tucker
|3.3
|Darnell Mooney
|2.6
|Michael Mayer
|5.1
|Cole Kmet
|5.2
|Raiders DST
|7.0
|Bears DST
|4.4
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Giants
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Sam Howell
|6.8
|Tyrod Taylor
|3.6
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|7.5
|Saquon Barkley
|8.6
|Antonio Gibson
|4.9
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.5
|Terry McLaurin
|7.0
|Darius Slayton
|3.5
|Curtis Samuel
|5.3
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.9
|Jahan Dotson
|3.6
|Darren Waller
|6.9
|Logan Thomas
|5.5
|Giants DST
|4.6
|Commanders DST
|6.1
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Joshua Dobbs
|4.3
|Geno Smith
|6.3
|Keaontay Ingram
|4.5
|Kenneth Walker III
|9.1
|Marquise Brown
|7.1
|Zach Charbonnet
|3.4
|Rondale Moore
|4.3
|DK Metcalf
|8.3
|Michael Wilson
|3.9
|Tyler Lockett
|6.7
|Zach Ertz
|5.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|4.4
|Trey McBride
|2.5
|Noah Fant
|3.0
|Cardinals DST
|3.0
|Seahawks DST
|8.1
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Kenny Pickett
|5.0
|Matthew Stafford
|7.0
|Jaylen Warren
|4.1
|Zach Evans
|5.6
|Najee Harris
|5.7
|Cooper Kupp
|9.7
|Diontae Johnson
|6.3
|Puka Nacua
|8.7
|George Pickens
|5.9
|Tutu Atwell
|5.1
|Pat Freiermuth
|5.7
|Tyler Higbee
|3.1
|Steelers DST
|5.6
|Rams DST
|4.0
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jordan Love
|7.1
|Russell Wilson
|4.9
|Aaron Jones
|8.3
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|6.7
|A.J. Dillon
|3.3
|Javonte Williams
|6.6
|Christian Watson
|6.9
|Samaje Perine
|2.6
|Romeo Doubs
|6.4
|Courtland Sutton
|5.7
|Jayden Reed
|4.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.4
|Luke Musgrave
|5.9
|Marvin Mims
|3.8
|Packers DST
|6.9
|Broncos DST
|3.2
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Justin Herbert
|8.3
|Patrick Mahomes
|8.4
|Austin Ekeler
|8.9
|Isiah Pacheco
|7.7
|Keenan Allen
|8.9
|Jerick McKinnon
|3.0
|Josh Palmer
|5.8
|Rashee Rice
|5.6
|Quentin Johnston
|3.7
|Kadarius Toney
|4.2
|Gerald Everett
|4.3
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|3.4
|Chargers DST
|3.6
|Travis Kelce
|9.1
|Chiefs DST
|6.0
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|8.5
|Jalen Hurts
|8.6
|Raheem Mostert
|8.7
|D'Andre Swift
|8.5
|Salvon Ahmed
|3.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.9
|Tyreek Hill
|9.8
|A.J. Brown
|9.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|8.5
|DeVonta Smith
|7.9
|Braxton Berrios
|3.1
|Dallas Goedert
|6.7
|Dolphins DST
|4.8
|Eagles DST
|5.8
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Brock Purdy
|6.6
|Kirk Cousins
|6.4
|Elijah Mitchell
|7.4
|Alexander Mattison
|6.3
|Jordan Mason
|5.2
|Jordan Addison
|7.7
|Brandon Aiyuk
|8.4
|K.J. Osborn
|5.2
|Jauan Jennings
|2.4
|Brandon Powell
|3.0
|George Kittle
|7.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|7.4
|49ers DST
|9.0
|Vikings DST
|3.8