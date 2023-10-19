chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
New Orleans Saints
Thu, Oct 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
NO -2, O/U 40.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Derek Carr5.9
Travis Etienne7.9Alvin Kamara8.2
Christian Kirk7.5Jamaal Williams3.6
Calvin Ridley7.3Chris Olave8.6
Evan Engram6.8Rashid Shaheed5.5
Jaguars DST 5.9Michael Thomas4.6


Taysom Hill4.0


Saints DST 6.5
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 37
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder6.0Baker Mayfield5.4
Bijan Robinson7.8Rachaad White5.4
Tyler Allgeier5.0Mike Evans7.8
Drake London7.4Chris Godwin6.5
Kyle Pitts7.5Trey Palmer2.1
Jonnu Smith6.5Buccaneers DST 6.6
Falcons DST 4.2

Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +8.5, O/U 40
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Mac Jones3.2
James Cook6.9Rhamondre Stevenson7.6
Latavius Murray4.4Ezekiel Elliott3.5
Stefon Diggs9.6Kendrick Bourne4.7
Gabe Davis7.2DeVante Parker2.3
Dalton Kincaid4.1Hunter Henry2.9
Dawson Knox2.6Mike Gesicki2.7
Bills DST 8.4Patriots DST 3.4
Cleveland Browns
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +3, O/U 41
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker2.3Gardner Minshew3.4
Jerome Ford7.3Zack Moss6.2
Kareem Hunt4.0Jonathan Taylor5.5
Amari Cooper8.2Michael Pittman6.2
Elijah Moore3.2Josh Downs5.0
David Njoku4.2Kylen Granson2.8
Browns DST 9.5Colts DST 5.0
Detroit Lions
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 43
LionsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.7Lamar Jackson7.7
Jahmyr Gibbs6.8Justice Hill5.1
Craig Reynolds2.5Gus Edwards5.3
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.0Zay Flowers6.6
Josh Reynolds4.9Nelson Agholor4.1
Jameson Williams4.8Rashod Bateman2.8
Sam LaPorta7.2Odell Beckham Jr.2.7
Lions DST 6.4Mark Andrews8.6


Ravens DST 6.2
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +2.5, O/U 37
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.5Tyson Bagent2.7
Josh Jacobs8.8Roschon Johnson6.0
Davante Adams8.8D'Onta Foreman4.3
Jakobi Meyers6.8D.J. Moore7.6
Tre Tucker3.3Darnell Mooney2.6
Michael Mayer5.1Cole Kmet5.2
Raiders DST 7.0Bears DST 4.4
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 37.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell6.8Tyrod Taylor3.6
Brian Robinson Jr.7.5Saquon Barkley8.6
Antonio Gibson4.9Wan'Dale Robinson4.5
Terry McLaurin7.0Darius Slayton3.5
Curtis Samuel5.3Jalin Hyatt2.9
Jahan Dotson3.6Darren Waller6.9
Logan Thomas5.5Giants DST 4.6
Commanders DST 6.1

Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -7.5, O/U 44.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs4.3Geno Smith6.3
Keaontay Ingram4.5Kenneth Walker III9.1
Marquise Brown7.1Zach Charbonnet3.4
Rondale Moore4.3DK Metcalf8.3
Michael Wilson3.9Tyler Lockett6.7
Zach Ertz5.0Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.4
Trey McBride2.5Noah Fant3.0
Cardinals DST 3.0Seahawks DST 8.1
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 44
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett5.0Matthew Stafford7.0
Jaylen Warren4.1Zach Evans5.6
Najee Harris5.7Cooper Kupp9.7
Diontae Johnson6.3Puka Nacua8.7
George Pickens5.9Tutu Atwell5.1
Pat Freiermuth5.7Tyler Higbee3.1
Steelers DST 5.6Rams DST 4.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +1, O/U 45
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.1Russell Wilson4.9
Aaron Jones8.3Jaleel McLaughlin6.7
A.J. Dillon3.3Javonte Williams6.6
Christian Watson6.9Samaje Perine2.6
Romeo Doubs6.4Courtland Sutton5.7
Jayden Reed4.0Jerry Jeudy5.4
Luke Musgrave5.9Marvin Mims3.8
Packers DST 6.9Broncos DST 3.2
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -5.5, O/U 48
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.3Patrick Mahomes8.4
Austin Ekeler8.9Isiah Pacheco7.7
Keenan Allen8.9Jerick McKinnon3.0
Josh Palmer5.8Rashee Rice5.6
Quentin Johnston3.7Kadarius Toney4.2
Gerald Everett4.3Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.4
Chargers DST 3.6Travis Kelce9.1


Chiefs DST 6.0
Miami Dolphins
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 22 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -2.5, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.5Jalen Hurts8.6
Raheem Mostert8.7D'Andre Swift8.5
Salvon Ahmed3.2Kenneth Gainwell2.9
Tyreek Hill9.8A.J. Brown9.5
Jaylen Waddle8.5DeVonta Smith7.9
Braxton Berrios3.1Dallas Goedert6.7
Dolphins DST 4.8Eagles DST 5.8
San Francisco 49ers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Oct 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIN +6.5, O/U 44
49ersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.6Kirk Cousins6.4
Elijah Mitchell7.4Alexander Mattison6.3
Jordan Mason5.2Jordan Addison7.7
Brandon Aiyuk8.4K.J. Osborn5.2
Jauan Jennings2.4Brandon Powell3.0
George Kittle7.1T.J. Hockenson7.4
49ers DST 9.0Vikings DST 3.8