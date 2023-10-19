chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine.

Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
New Orleans Saints
Thu, Oct 19 at 8:15 pm ET •
NO -2, O/U 40.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Derek Carr5.9
Travis Etienne8.1Alvin Kamara8.4
Christian Kirk7.9Jamaal Williams3.6
Calvin Ridley7.6Chris Olave8.7
Evan Engram7.3Rashid Shaheed5.4
Jaguars DST 5.9Michael Thomas4.8


Taysom Hill4.3


Saints DST 6.5
Atlanta Falcons
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 37
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder6.0Baker Mayfield5.4
Bijan Robinson8.7Rachaad White5.3
Tyler Allgeier4.7Mike Evans8.4
Drake London7.4Chris Godwin6.8
Kyle Pitts7.6Trey Palmer2.1
Jonnu Smith6.8Buccaneers DST 6.6
Falcons DST 4.2

Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +8.5, O/U 40
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Mac Jones3.2
James Cook7.0Rhamondre Stevenson7.9
Latavius Murray4.8Ezekiel Elliott3.5
Stefon Diggs9.7Kendrick Bourne4.9
Gabe Davis6.6DeVante Parker2.3
Dalton Kincaid4.2Hunter Henry2.9
Dawson Knox2.6Mike Gesicki2.7
Bills DST 8.4Patriots DST 3.4
Cleveland Browns
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +3, O/U 41
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
P.J. Walker2.3Gardner Minshew3.4
Jerome Ford7.6Zack Moss6.5
Kareem Hunt4.0Jonathan Taylor5.8
Amari Cooper7.7Michael Pittman7.3
Elijah Moore3.7Josh Downs5.6
David Njoku5.3Kylen Granson2.8
Browns DST 9.5Colts DST 5.0
Detroit Lions
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 43
LionsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.7Lamar Jackson7.7
Jahmyr Gibbs7.1Justice Hill5.2
Craig Reynolds2.5Gus Edwards5.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6Zay Flowers6.5
Josh Reynolds5.0Nelson Agholor3.2
Jameson Williams4.6Rashod Bateman2.9
Sam LaPorta7.2Odell Beckham Jr.2.2
Lions DST 6.4Mark Andrews8.9


Ravens DST 6.2
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +2.5, O/U 37
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Brian Hoyer2.5Tyson Bagent2.7
Josh Jacobs9.2Roschon Johnson6.3
Davante Adams9.1D'Onta Foreman4.3
Jakobi Meyers7.1D.J. Moore7.8
Tre Tucker2.7Darnell Mooney2.0
Michael Mayer5.4Cole Kmet5.7
Raiders DST 7.0Bears DST 4.4
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 22 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 37.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell6.8Tyrod Taylor3.6
Brian Robinson Jr.7.5Saquon Barkley8.9
Antonio Gibson5.4Wan'Dale Robinson5.5
Terry McLaurin7.0Darius Slayton3.1
Curtis Samuel6.0Jalin Hyatt2.5
Jahan Dotson2.6Darren Waller7.4
Logan Thomas6.0Giants DST 4.6
Commanders DST 6.1

Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -7.5, O/U 44.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs4.3Geno Smith6.3
Keaontay Ingram4.5Kenneth Walker III9.1
Marquise Brown6.9Zach Charbonnet3.4
Rondale Moore3.9DK Metcalf8.5
Michael Wilson3.8Tyler Lockett6.4
Zach Ertz5.6Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.7
Trey McBride2.5Noah Fant3.0
Cardinals DST 3.0Seahawks DST 8.1
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -3, O/U 44
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett5.0Matthew Stafford7.0
Jaylen Warren5.7Zach Evans5.5
Najee Harris5.6Cooper Kupp9.8
Diontae Johnson6.3Puka Nacua9.0
George Pickens6.1Tutu Atwell5.2
Pat Freiermuth6.1Tyler Higbee3.1
Steelers DST 5.6Rams DST 4.0
Green Bay Packers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN +1, O/U 45
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.1Russell Wilson4.9
Aaron Jones8.6Jaleel McLaughlin6.5
A.J. Dillon2.7Javonte Williams6.4
Christian Watson6.7Samaje Perine3.3
Romeo Doubs6.2Courtland Sutton5.7
Jayden Reed3.5Jerry Jeudy5.3
Luke Musgrave6.2Marvin Mims3.3
Packers DST 6.9Broncos DST 3.2
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 22 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -5.5, O/U 48
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.3Patrick Mahomes8.4
Austin Ekeler9.3Isiah Pacheco7.8
Keenan Allen9.4Jerick McKinnon2.8
Josh Palmer5.8Rashee Rice5.9
Quentin Johnston3.4Kadarius Toney3.6
Gerald Everett4.4Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.0
Chargers DST 3.6Travis Kelce9.4


Chiefs DST 6.0
Miami Dolphins
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 22 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -2.5, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.5Jalen Hurts8.6
Raheem Mostert8.8D'Andre Swift8.0
Salvon Ahmed2.9Kenneth Gainwell3.0
Tyreek Hill9.9A.J. Brown9.5
Jaylen Waddle8.1DeVonta Smith7.2
Braxton Berrios2.8Dallas Goedert7.0
Dolphins DST 4.8Eagles DST 5.8
San Francisco 49ers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Oct 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIN +6.5, O/U 44
49ersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.6Kirk Cousins6.4
Elijah Mitchell7.3Alexander Mattison6.2
Jordan Mason5.1Jordan Addison7.5
Brandon Aiyuk8.3K.J. Osborn5.1
Jauan Jennings2.4Brandon Powell4.0
George Kittle7.5T.J. Hockenson7.7
49ers DST 9.0Vikings DST 3.8