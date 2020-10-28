Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 27 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Gaskin will hopefully pick up where he left off prior to the bye in Week 7 with this matchup against the Rams. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in consecutive games against San Francisco and the Jets, and we'll see how he does with Tua Tagovailoa now the starting quarterback. The Rams run defense has certainly improved since the start of the season, and they haven't allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. But the reason I like Gaskin this week is the Rams have struggled against pass-catching running backs. Five running backs in the past five games have at least four catches against the Rams, and Gaskin is averaging 4.5 catches per game. He should be excellent in PPR.

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 21 REYDS 174 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 This posting could change if Joe Mixon (foot) is able to play, but Mixon could be out in Week 8 against the Titans since Cincinnati has a bye in Week 9. Bernard started for Mixon in Week 7 against Cleveland and had 19 PPR points on 13 carries for 37 yards, as well as five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Bernard has now scored at least 12 PPR points in the past seven games he's had double digits in touches going back to 2017, and the Bengals have given their lead running back at least 18 total touches in every game this year. It also helps that the Titans have allowed a running back to score in every game this season.

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 10 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Like Bernard, this posting could change also if Miles Sanders (knee) is able to play, but Sanders could be out against the Cowboys since Philadelphia has a bye in Week 9. In Week 7 against the Giants, Scott finished with 17 PPR points on 12 carries for 46 yards, as well as three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Scott has three games with at least 10 carries in the past two years, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in all of them. The Dallas run defense has been a disaster all season, and in the past three games Devonta Freeman (16 PPR points), Kenyan Drake (28 PPR points) and Antonio Gibson (18 PPR points) have been exceptional. If Scott is the lead running back for the Eagles again, he's a must-start running back in all leagues.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 349 REC 13 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.5 It's revenge game time for Gordon, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers. And it could come at the right time if Phillip Lindsay (concussion) is out. Gordon has four games this season with at least 18 total touches, and he's scored a touchdown in all of them, with at least 11 PPR points. The Chargers also have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row. Gordon has the chance to be a top 10 running back in all leagues in Week 8.