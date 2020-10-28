Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1542 RUYDS 121 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 29.9 Herbert was a big boom in Week 7 as the Start of the Week against Jacksonville, and he should remain in your lineup in Week 8 as well. He had 43 Fantasy points against the Jaguars and has now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of five starts this season. The Broncos have limited Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and, surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes in the past three games, although I'm not counting last week as a win for Denver's defense in stopping the Chiefs. Prior to that, Ryan Tannehill, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against the Broncos, and Herbert will be in that category this week.

Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2023 RUYDS 121 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.3 I liked Burrow a lot last week against the Browns, and he finished with his best Fantasy performance of the season with 39 points. He's now passed for at least 300 yards in five of his past six games, including over 400 yards against Cleveland, and he has three outings with at least 24 Fantasy points over that span. The Titans have allowed multiple touchdowns to five quarterbacks in a row, and Burrow is clicking right now with Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green. He's a top-10 quarterback again in Week 8.

Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1760 RUYDS 185 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 23.2 After a slow start, Wentz is rolling with at least 21 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including the past two with at least 31 points. He could be getting reinforcements this week with Dallas Goedert (ankle) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) coming back to join Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward, but Wentz has proven he can succeed with almost anyone in the right matchup. He's also rushing at a high level with five touchdowns on the ground in the past six games. This week, Wentz should love playing the Cowboys, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to five of their past six opposing quarterbacks.

Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1930 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.1 Bridgewater just played the Falcons in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points against this defense. That's part of a nice stretch for Bridgewater coming into Week 8 where he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Last week was the first time all season the Falcons didn't allow multiple touchdowns to a quarterback when Matthew Stafford only had one, but he still had 340 passing yards. Bridgewater should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.