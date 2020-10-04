Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Thomas will now set his sights on a Week 5 Monday night battle against the Chargers as a possible return date. With Jared Cook (groin) also ruled out against Detroit, Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith could be two of the busiest pass catchers for quarterback Drew Brees, while Alvin Kamara, who already has 31 targets through three games, should also see plenty of work through the air.

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Adams is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. There were reports the star wideout moved well in practice this week, although he and the team are reportedly still trying to be as cautious as possible. Therefore, it appears Adams is headed toward a true game-time decision, with the fact he's playing on the last game of the week certainly making it a challenging situation for Fantasy managers. From an on-field standpoint, an Adams absence would be even more impactful than usual when considering No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard (IR-abdomen) is already ruled out.

Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jones is questionable for Monday night's conference showdown against the Packers, but he did manage to practice in limited fashion all week after missing the Week 3 loss to the Bears. Jones reported Friday that he was being cautious but feeling good about his chances, and head coach Dan Quinn seconded that sentiment Saturday by saying both Jones and fellow wideout Calvin Ridley (ankle/calf) were both trending in the right direction. Jones figures to be a game-time decision for the last contest of the week, putting his Fantasy managers in at least some risk.

Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle/calf Ridley is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Ridley filled in admirably for teammate Julio Jones (hamstring) in Week 3 against the Bears, recording a 5-110 line on 13 targets. Coach Dan Quinn stated Saturday that Ridley was trending in the right direction for availability against Green Bay, but the wideout's status isn't likely to be definite until pregame warmups.

DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle Hopkins is active for Sunday's conference battle against the Panthers after pushing to play prior to game time. Hopkins has been an instant hit in Arizona with 32 receptions for 356 yards and a touchdown through three games. Fellow wideout Christian Kirk (groin) is also active, so Kyler Murray will have a full arsenal of pass-catching weapons against Carolina.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Godwin is out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Chargers after missing practice all week. This will be the second absence for Godwin in the first four games, as he also sat out the Week 2 win over the Panthers with a concussion. Fellow wideout Mike Evans notably saw 10 targets in that contest, catching seven of them for 104 yards and a touchdown. He could certainly be in for another busy afternoon Sunday, while the likes of Scotty Miller (if he's able to suit up with his ankle and calf injuries), Justin Watson, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard could benefit from extra targets as well.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot Samuel was taken off injured reserve Saturday and is expected to make his season debut against the Eagles on Sunday night. It's not known if the second-year receiver will be on a limited snap count, but his availability, coupled with the return to action of George Kittle (knee), will give quarterback Nick Mullens some firepower to work with during his second start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Thigh McLaurin is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens after suffering his injury in Thursday practice and then missing Friday's session. If he were to suffer a setback, the WFT would be down to Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden as its top three receivers, as Steven Sims (toe) has already been ruled out.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jackson is out for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will be without his top speed receiver, rookie Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) and No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot), leaving Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower as Philadelphia's two options at the position against San Francisco.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Abdomen The Packers placedLazard on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to enjoy an elevated role beginning with Monday night's game versus the Falcons, while Darrius Shepard and Malik Taylor should each bump up a notch on the depth chart

Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Calf Colts placed Michael Pittman on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games. Zach Pascal should continue to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside T.Y. Hilton in Pittman's absence, while the tight-end trio of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton could also benefit to an extent.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Knee Edelman is questionable for this week's game against the Chiefs after putting in three limited practices. Edelman has played through the designation the last two games and logged a normal workload, and he's expected to do the same versus Kansas City if the game does unfold in coming days.

Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Foot Edwards is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Edwards has only five receptions (six targets) for 99 yards through three games, but his absence further depletes a Las Vegas receiving corps already likely to be without Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring). Hunter Renfrow and veteran Nelson Agholor project to likely serve as the top two wideouts for quarterback Derek Carr against Buffalo.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Groin Kirk is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers after a week of limited practices. Andy Isabella notably put up a 4-47-2 line in Week 3 versus the Lions with Kirk out for the contest, but the latter is expected to reclaim his No. 2 receiver status against Carolina.

Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hip/groin Miller is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers after he managed to work back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. The second-year speedster is set to fill No. 2 receiver duties against Los Angeles on Sunday since Chris Godwin (hamstring) has already been ruled out.

Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Thumb Reagor was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, knocking him out of action until at least Week 7. His absence should open up more opportunities for the likes of Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower in the passing attack.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI Philadelphia • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Calf Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. The second-year wideout would have likely been in for a major role against San Francisco had he been healthy, considering Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) have already been ruled out for the game. With Arcega-Whiteside also likely to be unavailable, Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower projected to serve as Carson Wentz's top two receivers.

Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Knee/hamstring Ruggs is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. The speedy rookie missed the Week 3 contest against the Patriots as well, and a Week 4 absence on his part would leave Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor as the top two wideouts for Las Vegas with Bryan Edwards (ankle) already ruled out.

Steven Sims WR WAS Washington • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Toe Sims is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Dontrelle Inman, who posted a 3-38-2 line on six targets in Week 3 against the Browns, should serve as the No. 2 receiver versus Baltimore.