After a disastrous Week 2 on the health front, Week 3 was a lot kinder in that regard on the field. However, one factor that had yet to rear its ugly head this season did so throughout the week and right until Sunday morning. First, a COVID-19 breakout on the Titans led to a rescheduling of their game with the Steelers until Week 7, and with positive tests still coming in as of Sunday, Tennessee's game against the Bills next week could be at risk, too. Then, Saturday morning brought the news the Patriots-Chiefs game was postponed until Monday night or Tuesday night, at minimum, as a result of New England's Cam Newton testing positive for coronavirus.
Finally, even the Saints and Lions suffered a scare for several hours overnight after New Orleans fullback Michael Burton received a positive test Saturday night. Burton subsequently tested negative Sunday morning, along with those that had been in close contact on the team plane, which reportedly included Alvin Kamara — a false alarm. All of it throws the slate into a bit of chaos, without even factoring in the more conventional injuries, which are affecting some very big names.
With plenty to keep up with, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning. And, if you've got questions for Week 4, we've got answers on our FFT Twitch channel. We're live through kickoff Sunday:
Week 4 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Newton is out for at least this week's game against the Chiefs if it is played Monday or Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus late Friday and being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday. A Saturday afternoon report indicated New England would turn to veteran Brian Hoyer, who's amply familiar with coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense from his multiple stints with the team over the years, versus Kansas City, as opposed to Jarret Stidham, who was thought to be the favorite for the starting job prior to Newton's signing this summer. Naturally, it remains to be seen if the game will be played on Monday or Tuesday night, with the amount (or absence) of any additional positive COVID tests on either team over the next 24-48 hours set to serve as the ultimate determinant. Meanwhile, the extent of Newton's absence is completely unknown at this time, with the possibility the veteran even returns for a Week 5 tilt against the Broncos if he's able to clear all league-mandated protocol.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Garoppolo will not play in Sunday night's game against the Eagles after once again missing practice all week. Third-year pro Nick Mullens will make a second straight start in Garoppolo's stead, with C.J. Beathard serving as his backup. Mullens impressed last week while operating without several key players, throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Mullens will have the benefit of having both the debuting Deebo Samuel (foot) and George Kittle (knee) at his disposal versus Philadelphia.
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Taylor will remain out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, with the veteran quarterback once again sitting out practice this past week. Rookie Justin Herbert, who's eclipsed 300 yards in each of his first two starts, will face off against a Tampa defense that's allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (12.7) in standard scoring formats.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The rookie's situation is non-COVID-related, and as per Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and be available to back up veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, as he's done the first three weeks of the season.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mostert remains out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles. after sitting out practice all week. Jerick McKinnon, who suffered a rib injury in a Week 3 matchup against the Giants but practiced in full all week, and Jeff Wilson will once again helm the backfield against Philadelphia.
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fournette will not play in Sunday's interconference clash against the Chargers after sitting out practice all week. Ronald Jones, who already leads the Buccaneers with 37 carries through three games, should have lead-back duties all to himself, while LeSean McCoy is likely to primarily continue in a pass-catching role. Rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn is also in line to potentially see the first carries of his NFL career.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hunt is active against Cowboys on Sunday after only putting in a limited Friday practice this past week, after early Sunday morning reports indicating he's expected to play.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Carson is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after he managed to work back to a full practice by Friday.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Akers (ribs) remains out for Sunday's game versus the Giants after missing practice all week. Darrell Henderson, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Bills, and Malcolm Brown, who's been relegated to a complementary role the last two weeks, should once again serve as the top two options in the backfield for Los Angeles.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mixon is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being added to the injury report Saturday, as expected. Giovani Bernard and Semaje Perine would be in line to serve as Cincinnati's top two running backs should Mixon suffer a setback.
Carlos Hyde RB
SEA Seattle • #30
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hyde is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. Travis Homer will likely be in for a boost in snaps and opportunity.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Michel is questionable for this week's game against the Chiefs after turning in a trio of limited practices. It's quite possible the third-year back follows the New England tradition of playing through his questionable tag, but if he's forced to sit out, Rex Burkhead, the returning James White and rookie J.J. Taylor would be on hand to carry out the ground attack.
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Johnson is off the injury report after missing the last two games and is expected to resume his usual complementary role behind David Johnson against the Vikings on Sunday.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Moss is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after a week of limited practices. If Moss sits out a second straight game, Devin Singletary, who logged 17 touches without his teammate on the field last week against the Rams, would once again take on lead-back duties and be backed up by veteran T.J. Yeldon.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
White (personal) is slated to return to action this week against the Chiefs if the game is ultimately played Monday or Tuesday night. White missed the last two games due to the sudden death of his father in a car accident, and he could step back into an elevated role if backfield mate Sony Michel (quadriceps) isn't able to play versus Kansas City.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hill is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Washington Football Team, but he managed to practice in full all week. However, even if Hill is healthy, the ground attack should continue to be helmed by Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Thomas will now set his sights on a Week 5 Monday night battle against the Chargers as a possible return date. With Jared Cook (groin) also ruled out against Detroit, Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith could be two of the busiest pass catchers for quarterback Drew Brees, while Alvin Kamara, who already has 31 targets through three games, should also see plenty of work through the air.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Adams is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. There were reports the star wideout moved well in practice this week, although he and the team are reportedly still trying to be as cautious as possible. Therefore, it appears Adams is headed toward a true game-time decision, with the fact he's playing on the last game of the week certainly making it a challenging situation for Fantasy managers. From an on-field standpoint, an Adams absence would be even more impactful than usual when considering No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard (IR-abdomen) is already ruled out.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jones is questionable for Monday night's conference showdown against the Packers, but he did manage to practice in limited fashion all week after missing the Week 3 loss to the Bears. Jones reported Friday that he was being cautious but feeling good about his chances, and head coach Dan Quinn seconded that sentiment Saturday by saying both Jones and fellow wideout Calvin Ridley (ankle/calf) were both trending in the right direction. Jones figures to be a game-time decision for the last contest of the week, putting his Fantasy managers in at least some risk.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ridley is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Ridley filled in admirably for teammate Julio Jones (hamstring) in Week 3 against the Bears, recording a 5-110 line on 13 targets. Coach Dan Quinn stated Saturday that Ridley was trending in the right direction for availability against Green Bay, but the wideout's status isn't likely to be definite until pregame warmups.
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hopkins is active for Sunday's conference battle against the Panthers after pushing to play prior to game time. Hopkins has been an instant hit in Arizona with 32 receptions for 356 yards and a touchdown through three games. Fellow wideout Christian Kirk (groin) is also active, so Kyler Murray will have a full arsenal of pass-catching weapons against Carolina.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Godwin is out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Chargers after missing practice all week. This will be the second absence for Godwin in the first four games, as he also sat out the Week 2 win over the Panthers with a concussion. Fellow wideout Mike Evans notably saw 10 targets in that contest, catching seven of them for 104 yards and a touchdown. He could certainly be in for another busy afternoon Sunday, while the likes of Scotty Miller (if he's able to suit up with his ankle and calf injuries), Justin Watson, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard could benefit from extra targets as well.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Samuel was taken off injured reserve Saturday and is expected to make his season debut against the Eagles on Sunday night. It's not known if the second-year receiver will be on a limited snap count, but his availability, coupled with the return to action of George Kittle (knee), will give quarterback Nick Mullens some firepower to work with during his second start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McLaurin is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens after suffering his injury in Thursday practice and then missing Friday's session. If he were to suffer a setback, the WFT would be down to Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden as its top three receivers, as Steven Sims (toe) has already been ruled out.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Jackson is out for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will be without his top speed receiver, rookie Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) and No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot), leaving Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower as Philadelphia's two options at the position against San Francisco.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Packers placedLazard on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to enjoy an elevated role beginning with Monday night's game versus the Falcons, while Darrius Shepard and Malik Taylor should each bump up a notch on the depth chart
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Colts placed Michael Pittman on injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games. Zach Pascal should continue to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside T.Y. Hilton in Pittman's absence, while the tight-end trio of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton could also benefit to an extent.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Edelman is questionable for this week's game against the Chiefs after putting in three limited practices. Edelman has played through the designation the last two games and logged a normal workload, and he's expected to do the same versus Kansas City if the game does unfold in coming days.
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Edwards is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Edwards has only five receptions (six targets) for 99 yards through three games, but his absence further depletes a Las Vegas receiving corps already likely to be without Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring). Hunter Renfrow and veteran Nelson Agholor project to likely serve as the top two wideouts for quarterback Derek Carr against Buffalo.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kirk is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers after a week of limited practices. Andy Isabella notably put up a 4-47-2 line in Week 3 versus the Lions with Kirk out for the contest, but the latter is expected to reclaim his No. 2 receiver status against Carolina.
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers after he managed to work back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. The second-year speedster is set to fill No. 2 receiver duties against Los Angeles on Sunday since Chris Godwin (hamstring) has already been ruled out.
Jalen Reagor WR
PHI Philadelphia • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Reagor was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, knocking him out of action until at least Week 7. His absence should open up more opportunities for the likes of Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower in the passing attack.
PHI Philadelphia • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. The second-year wideout would have likely been in for a major role against San Francisco had he been healthy, considering Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) have already been ruled out for the game. With Arcega-Whiteside also likely to be unavailable, Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower projected to serve as Carson Wentz's top two receivers.
LV Las Vegas • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ruggs is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. The speedy rookie missed the Week 3 contest against the Patriots as well, and a Week 4 absence on his part would leave Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor as the top two wideouts for Las Vegas with Bryan Edwards (ankle) already ruled out.
Steven Sims WR
WAS Washington • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sims is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Dontrelle Inman, who posted a 3-38-2 line on six targets in Week 3 against the Browns, should serve as the No. 2 receiver versus Baltimore.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Williams will not play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after failing to practice all week. Second-year wideout Jalen Guyton is expected to start alongside Keenan Allen against Tampa, with the latter likely in for a boost in his already sizable workload.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kittle will return from a two-game absence for Sunday night's game against the Eagles. Kittle was able to practice in full all week and should therefore operate without limitations versus Philadelphia.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Cook will not play Sunday against the Lions after missing practice all week with the injury he suffered during last Sunday night's loss to the Packers. Rookie Adam Trautman, who recorded a pair of receptions following Cook's absence against Green Bay, and veteran Josh Hill will serve as New Orleans' top two options at the position.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Eagles placed Goedert on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Zach Ertz will naturally be the biggest beneficiary of Goedert's absence, with veteran Richard Rodgers now set to operate as his primary backup during Goedert's absence.
Jordan Reed TE
SF San Francisco • #81
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The 49ers placed Jordan Reed on injured reserve with a sprain suffered in Week 3 win over the Giants. Reed's absence coincides with the return to action of George Kittle (knee) from a two-game absence Sunday.
Trey Burton TE
IND Indianapolis • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Colts activated Burton from injured reserve Saturday and expected make him active in Sunday's game against the Bears. The veteran tight end joins a crowded group that already includes Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, so it's uncertain how much playing time he'll see while both are healthy.
GB Green Bay • #89
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Lewis is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger project as the top two tight ends for Green Bay versus Atlanta, with rookie Josiah Deguara (shin) also potentially playing a part if he can suit up.
DET Detroit • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Bryant is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after three limited practices this week. T.J. Hockenson will continue to serve as the undisputed top tight end for the Lions irrespective of Bryant's availability.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Knox will make a Week 4 return after a one-week absence after practicing in full all week and clearing the league protocol for head injuries.
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Koo is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Elliott Fry, who's never kicked in a regular-season game but has enjoyed some preseason success in the past, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad in time to serve as the placekicker versus Green Bay.
JAC Jacksonville • #4
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Hauschka is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Hauschka was signed Monday to replace Josh Lambo (IR-hip) and Brandon Wright (groin) before incurring an injury himself. Jacksonville has another veteran in Aldrick Rosas who will kick Sunday.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after sitting out the final practice of the week Saturday following two full sessions.
- The Bengals' Mackensie Alexander (ribs) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited session Thursday.
- The Raiders' Damon Arnette (thumb) was placed on injured reserve this week, knocking him out for the next three games at minimum.
- The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two limited practices, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but did work back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Saints' Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited session this week.
- The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will not play against the Lions on Sunday after finishing the week with two missed practices.
- The Dolphins' Byron Jones (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks despite finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Eagles' Avonte Maddox (ankle) will not play Sunday night against the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) will not play in Sunday night's game versus the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up for the first time since Week 1.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (groin) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 4 after finishing the week with two limited practice sessions.
- The Browns' Greedy Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The 49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after going from a full session Wednesday to a missed practice by Friday.
Safeties
- The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Johnathan Abram (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after sitting out practice all week following surgery.
- The Cardinals' Chris Banjo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Falcons' Ricardo Allen (elbow) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Rams' Jordan Fuller (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after progressing to a full practice by Friday.
- The Giants' Julian Love (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week.
- The Falcons' Keanu Neal (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices.
- The Giants' Jabrill Peppers (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Washington Football Team's Chase Young (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens after sitting out practice all week.
- The Bills' Mario Addison (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice Friday.
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (groin) will not play against the Packers on Monday night after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (back) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Ravens' Derek Wolfe (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Washington Football Team after managing to finish the week with a limited Friday session.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (elbow) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (abdomen) is questionable to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Chiefs' Chris Jones (groin) is questionable for this week's game against the Patriots after three limited practices this week.
- The Bengals' Geno Atkins (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Falcons after three limited practices this week.
- The Patriots' Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable for this week's game against the Chiefs after a week of limited practices.
- The Bengals' Mike Daniels (groin) was placed on injured reserve this week, sidelining him until Week 7 at minimum.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after turning in a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Packers' Za'Darius Smith (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after three limited practices this week.
- The Ravens' L.J. Fort (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Lions' Christian Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Packers placed Christian Kirksey (pectoral) on injured reserve this week, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
- The Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after working back to a full practice by Friday.
- Washington Football Team's Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) is questionable to face the Ravens on Sunday after missing practice Friday.
- The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- Washington Football Team's Cole Holcomb (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens despite finishing the week with two limited practices.