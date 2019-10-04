Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Marlon Mack, T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins might mess up lineup plans
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups and DFS slates.
Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of some other headlines around the NFL:
- James Conner (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) both practiced in full on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. They're not on the injury report and are expected to play.
- LeSean McCoy (ankle) isn't on the Chiefs injury report. That's good news. Damien Williams (knee) is also expected to return. That shouldn't cut too much into McCoy's workload. The matchup versus the Colts is fantastic.
- Julian Edelman (chest) and Rex Burkhead (foot) are both questionable. Both were limited in practice this week. Both were limited and questionable last week, and both played. Only Edelman should be used in Fantasy.
- Mark Andrews (foot) was removed from the Ravens injury report after fully working on Friday.
- Vance McDonald (shoulder) is questionable but got in a full practice on Friday
- Saquon Barkley (ankle) was ruled out by the Giants, but he did practice on a limited basis on Friday. He's got a shot to play in the Giants' Week 6 Thursday game at the Patriots. You've missed your chance to trade for him on the cheap.
- Christian Kirk (ankle), Tyreek Hill (shoulder), Jamaal Williams (concussion), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DeSean Jackson (abdomen) are out.
- Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is out and right tackle La'el Collins (back) is questionable. Jason Witten might be asked to block a lot, and Dak Prescott could be rushed in the pocket. Luckily, right guard Zack Martin (back) isn't listed and will play.
- Defensive injuries that matter: Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and both starting safeties have been ruled out. It's bad timing since they're playing at the Chiefs. ... Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams is questionable but practiced in full. The 330-pounder helps the Ravens clog running lanes and would make the new Wildcat offense in Pittsburgh a little less dangerous. ... Packers cornerback Kevin King (groin) is doubtful and his replacement, Tony Brown (hamstring), is out. The Green Bay cornerbacks opposite Jaire Alexander could be liabilities the Cowboys try to exploit.
- More defensive injuries: Jaguars top cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is out. So is Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson. ... Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley also will not play. Mosley's absence has led to poor run defense by the Jets.
Stefon Diggs has been a hot topic this week. He didn't practice Wednesday but was back to work on Thursday and Friday. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gave a coy-sounding "I don't know, we'll see" about whether Diggs would play on Sunday, but added that his receiver has "already been punished" for missing practice and complaining about his role on the team this week. It would be a surprise if Diggs was made inactive or benched.
Usually when a player practices in full on Friday after resting on Wednesday and Thursday, that player has a very good chance to play. That doesn't quite seem to be the case with Mack, who told The Athletic that he doesn't know what his status will be. Coach Frank Reich offered no update on Friday but did mention earlier in the week that Mack was never ruled out of last week's game against Oakland. If you're counting on Mack as a starter, you better have a contingency plan on your bench -- Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines will pick up Mack's slack if he's out. Your next-best options who can be found on waivers would include Raheem Mostert and Dontrell Hilliard. Hopefully we'll hear something about Mack's status on Sunday morning before the early games kick off.
The good news is that Hilton practiced twice this week, both limited. Reich said he "made good progress." It would be amazing to see him gobble up targets and put up big numbers on the Chiefs' leaky pass defense, but Indianapolis could have the long-term in mind and rest Hilton through their Week 6 bye. Emergency replacements for Hilton would include teammates Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers as well as any of the 49ers receivers (Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin). You should have one of those receivers on your bench before Sunday morning if you're considering starting Hilton.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watkins was limited in practice Friday after going in full in the days prior. He should have a good shot to play, though Fantasy managers may wish he wouldn't play because he's been so underwhelming the past three weeks. Maybe now's not the right time to remind you that he nearly scored last week but got the ball punched out. Keeping him in your lineup without a contingency plan on your bench could be really risky -- consider the options mentioned in the T.Y. Hilton blurb above.
Adams didn't make any practices this week and has been ruled out. Fantasy managers will turn to Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Packers, but expect to see Jake Kumerow and potentially Allen Lazard inherit Adams' playing time. Kumerow received praise from Matt LaFleur, who said he had a good week of practice and is "locked in." Geronimo Allison will stick in the slot role and Jimmy Graham is the Packers' top tight end. It's not a great group for Aaron Rodgers to lean on in a tough road matchup, but Valdes-Scantling and Graham have good Fantasy appeal.
Limited all week, Gallup got high praise for how he looked in practice. He also said he would play. He would particularly benefit from the Packers' injuries at cornerback but is ultimately a massive risk as anything more than a low-end flex since there's no telling how much he'll play.
The only receiver to score in every game this season, Williams didn't practice all week but was listed as questionable. Playing at less than 100% against an incredibly talented Bears defense isn't exactly the recipe for Fantasy greatness. Fellow receivers J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) are also questionable, so if they're out we're looking at Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss making up the Raiders receiving corps. It could be another high-volume game for Darren Waller.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin, questionable for the second game in a row, was limited in practice all week. Coach Jay Gruden again suggested he would be a game-time decision, noting that "'questionable' is a great word for him right now" and that "it is probably 50-50 with him." If the Redskins want to make sure he's fine, they could opt to let him continue to heal. They can lose this game to the Patriots without him.
