Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Star turn coming for David Montgomery?

We're past the quarter point in the NFL season, which means we should know a lot about all of these teams after four games. For example, the Patriots and Chiefs are good, and the Dolphins and Redskins are bad.

Everyone else is in the middle.

Obviously, there's more to it than that, but Fantasy managers should have a pretty good idea about their teams as well. For example, JuJu Smith-Schuster misses Ben Roethlisberger, it's nice to see what Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette can do when healthy and Lamar Jackson is a legit Fantasy star.

There are many more examples we can list, but there are also some things we are still hopeful can change. And there are three star receivers who I expect to have a breakout performance in Week 5 after some recent struggles – DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham and Adam Thielen.

Hopkins was great in Week 1 with 31 PPR points at New Orleans, but he's combined for 28 PPR points in his past three games. That's not what you expect from the No. 1 Fantasy receiver.

This week, Hopkins is facing a beat-up Falcons secondary that is tied for the second most touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. Atlanta just gave up three touchdowns to A.J. Brown (two) and Corey Davis (one), so look for Hopkins and potentially Will Fuller to go off. It's also good news for a struggling Deshaun Watson.

Beckham had a big Week 2 with 28 PPR points at the Jets, but he's combined for 29 PPR points in his other three games, including just four PPR points in Week 4 at Baltimore. This week, he should bounce back against the 49ers, who have allowed five receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in three games, including big plays to John Ross, Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

Beckham could benefit with an uptick in targets if Jarvis Landry (concussion) is out, but I don't think it will matter. This will be a game where Baker Mayfield should get Beckham back in the end zone.

Thielen has the ultimate squeaky wheel game coming against the Giants in Week 5. While he scored at least 12 PPR points in his first three games, he hadn't come close to matching his Fantasy production from last year. And in Week 4 at Chicago, things fell apart.

Thielen had two catches for 6 yards on six targets against the Bears, and he complained about Minnesota's passing game after the loss. It was likely him expressing his frustration, but it sounded like a clear shot at Kirk Cousins and the coaches, who are definitely focused on being a run-first team.

That likely won't change much against the Giants, but Thielen should get a season-high in targets from Kirk Cousins (his best game was eight in Week 2 at Green Bay). And the Giants allowed five receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in their first three games before playing the inept Redskins in Week 4.

Stefon Diggs can also benefit in this matchup, but this game is about Thielen. And Fantasy managers who have been frustrated with him will reap the rewards of a huge outing.

I hope this is a good week for all of your Fantasy teams. But I'm confident those of you with Hopkins, Beckham and Thielen will have strong performances in Week 5.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK CHI -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 8 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 9

This is the week for David Montgomery to break out. He's due, and the matchup with the Raiders should be considered a favorable one.

We can complain all we want about Montgomery's usage – and we have – but now it's on him and the Bears to deliver a strong performance against Oakland in London. The Raiders are without middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension), and there's a good track record of running backs with a quality workload having success against Oakland going back to last year.

In the past 20 games for the Raiders going back to the start of the 2017 campaign, a running back has had at least 14 carries in 13 games. In 12 of those outings, a running back has either scored or gained at least 100 total yards.

That's only happened once this season with Dalvin Cook in Week 3 when he had 16 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 33 yards. Montgomery should be the next running back to accomplish that feat.

Despite seemingly being underutilized, Montgomery does have at least 16 total touches in each of his past three games against Denver, Washington and Minnesota. In two of those games, he has at least 18 carries.

Now, he hasn't topped 67 rushing yards or 81 total yards in any game yet, he only has one touchdown and he's averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. But this will be the game he goes off.

The Bears, with Chase Daniel in for the injured Mitchel Trubisky (shoulder), should lean on Montgomery as much as possible. And if he gets more than 14 carries against the Raiders, I expect him to have a big game.

I'm starting Montgomery over: Melvin Gordon (vs. DEN), Wayne Gallman (at MIN), Aaron Jones (at DAL), Phillip Lindsay (at LAC), Josh Jacobs (vs. CHI)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -13.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 963 RUYDS 54 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.8 Wentz had one of his best games in Week 4 at Green Bay when he scored 25 Fantasy points behind 160 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 13 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three of four starts, and he should have another strong outing against the Jets in Week 5. Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady have already passed for at least 300 yards against the Jets, with Brady and Josh Allen scoring multiple touchdowns against this defense. I like Wentz as a top five Fantasy quarterback in Week 5. Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1141 RUYDS 88 TD 10 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.3 The Rams defense got exposed in Week 4 against Tampa Bay when Jameis Winston went into Los Angeles and passed for 385 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Now, we'll see if Wilson can do something similar, or will the Rams defense play the way it did in the first three weeks of the season against Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland? Wilson has scored at least 30 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he scored at least 25 Fantasy points in two meetings with the Rams last season. I'm counting on Wilson to play well once again against the Rams on Thursday night. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1071 RUYDS 113 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Murray's had an up and down Fantasy campaign in his rookie season so far. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two games and been at 15 points in two others. This week could be his best game to date. In his first two games against Detroit and Baltimore, Murray passed for at least 300 yards in both outings. In the past two games against Carolina and Seattle, Murray has scored at least six Fantasy points with his rushing stats. Let's see if he can put it all together against the Bengals, who have allowed multiple touchdowns against Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph this season. If the offensive line can protect Murray this week -- he's been sacked 12 times in the past two games -- then Murray should have a big game against the Bengals. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1150 RUYDS 11 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.5 Forget about what happened to Dalton on Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4 when he scored just two Fantasy points. It was another prime-time meltdown behind a bad offensive line. He will rebound in Week 5 at home against Arizona, and I like Dalton as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Cardinals. Prior to facing the Steelers, Dalton was averaging 21.3 Fantasy points per game in his first three outings. Arizona has allowed huge games to Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson and Kyle Allen, and Dalton should follow suit. He's the best streaming quarterback for Week 5. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1167 RUYDS 24 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.5 I spoke to Carson Palmer, who played quarterback for Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians in Arizona, prior to Week 2, and I asked him when things would click for Winston in Arians' offense. He said give it 2-3 weeks, and then Winston would start having some big games. Palmer was right, and now Winston looks unstoppable. In Week 3 against the Giants, Winston scored 31 Fantasy points, and he followed that up with 37 points at the Rams in an impressive performance. He should be considered a top 10 Fantasy quarterback this week, even at New Orleans. While the Saints shut down Dak Prescott in Week 4, the previous three quarterbacks against New Orleans (Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff and Wilson) all had multiple touchdowns and at least 268 passing yards. Winston should stay hot in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 911 RUYDS 57 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.8 Brissett has improved as a Fantasy quarterback in each game this season, going from 19 Fantasy points in Week 1 to 27 points in Week 4. Could this be the week he scores more than 30 points? It would be great if he got T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) back this week, but his best game this season came without Hilton on the field. Since he'll likely be chasing points in Week 5 at Kansas City, consider Brissett a low-end starting option this week in all leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 739 RUYDS 9 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.7 Three quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 247 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, including Marcus Mariota, Goff and Lamar Jackson. Garoppolo only has one game this season with more than 12 Fantasy points, but I would trust him this week as a low-end starting option. We'll see if Cleveland gets back cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) this week, but I would still roll with Garoppolo either way in this matchup at home. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG MIN -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 735 RUYDS 37 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.3 I'm taking a flier on Cousins here as a streaming option since this is a spot where he can have a rebound game. He's been bad in Fantasy and reality, and he's averaging just 11.2 Fantasy points per game. But with Adam Thielen complaining about the offense, as well as the Giants defense being a disaster, look for Cousins to score at least 20 Fantasy points for the first time in 2019. In the first three games of the season, Prescott, Josh Allen and Winston each had at least 250 passing yards and multiple touchdowns against the Giants, and this should be Cousins' best game in 2019 to date.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1147 RUYDS 0 TD 4 INT 6 FPTS/G 14 Mayfield has been playing better of late, but it's not translating into quality Fantasy production. He has yet to score more than 17 Fantasy points in any game this year, and I'm not sure you can expect that to change at San Francisco. The 49ers have been tough on Winston, Dalton and Mason Rudolph, allowing five touchdowns with five interceptions in three games, and Dalton is the lone quarterback with more than 200 yards. I'm still hopeful Mayfield will get things going this year as a Fantasy starter, but he has to prove himself first. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1254 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.3 Goff's performance in Week 4 against Tampa Bay brought mixed results. He finished with 24 Fantasy points and was a top 10 Fantasy quarterback after passing for 517 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had four turnovers and attempted 68 passes. He now has nine turnovers in four games, and it's hard to trust him on a short week on the road at Seattle. He's never played well in Seattle with 576 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three career games, and Goff's arm should be tired after all those attempts in Week 4. This game should be all about getting Todd Gurley going for the Rams. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 905 RUYDS 82 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.8 Minshew mania has been fun to watch, and he's actually been a good Fantasy quarterback, scoring at least 20 points in three of four games. But this should be a bad week for him against the Panthers. Carolina has locked down Goff, Winston, Murray and Watson in four games this season, with Murray the only one getting multiple touchdowns. None of those quarterbacks passed for more than 210 yards, and Carolina has 14 sacks in the past two games against Murray and Watson. Minshew is worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he should struggle on the road in this matchup. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 578 RUYDS 66 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.3 I expected Jones to light up the Washington defense in Week 4, but he underperformed with 14 Fantasy points. This was after he had a huge game at Tampa Bay in Week 3 with 37 Fantasy points in his first ever start. He should have another bad outing again in Week 5 against the Vikings, who are looking for their first win on the road. Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes to Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, but Ryan is the only one to go over 245 passing yards. I would use Jones in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but he's not worth using as a streaming option in Week 5. Marcus Mariota QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 933 RUYDS 112 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 22 Mariota was great in Week 4 at Atlanta with 227 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he also added 22 rushing yards, which was good for 29 Fantasy points. He's rushed for at least 22 yards in every game this season, which is nice, and he has two games with 29 Fantasy points after his performance in Week 1 at Cleveland. But he also had 15 Fantasy points in each game against Indianapolis and Jacksonville, and I expect him to be closer to that production this week against Buffalo. The Bills just held Tom Brady to four Fantasy points in Week 4, and no quarterback has passed for multiple touchdowns against Buffalo this year. Mariota is a low-end starting option even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 53 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.8 I would like Rodgers this week if Davante Adams (toe) was healthy, but it appears that Adams will be out against the Cowboys. That should limit Rodgers' ceiling against a good Dallas defense, and the Cowboys have yet to allow a quarterback to score 20 Fantasy points. Now, Dallas hasn't played a good quarterback yet with matchups against Eli Manning, Case Keenum, Josh Rosen and Teddy Bridgewater. But Rodgers only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, which was Week 4 against Philadelphia. I still consider Rodgers a low-end starter in all leagues, but he's closer to No. 15 in my rankings than the top 10 given that Adams is likely out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 220 REC 24 REYDS 270 TD 6 FPTS/G 25.8 You're starting Melvin Gordon this week against the Broncos since he's expected to make his 2019 debut. But you can still play Ekeler with confidence, and I like him better than Gordon in PPR. The Broncos got embarrassed by the Jaguars in Week 4 with their running backs, as Leonard Fournette (245 total yards) and Ryquell Armstead (49 total yards and a touchdown) went nuts. Denver has now allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, and Ekeler should still be in the neighborhood of 15 total touches this week. He's also scored a touchdown in two of his past three meetings with the Broncos over the past two seasons. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -11 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 9 REYDS 71 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 Even with Damien Williams (knee) back at practice, I would still start McCoy as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week against the Colts. He should still continue to lead this backfield in touches, and he has either 90 total yards or a touchdown in three of four games. In the past two outings against Baltimore and Detroit, with Williams out, he's scored a combined 38 PPR points with at least 80 total yards in each game. Damien Williams will likely push Darrel Williams to the bench, and Damien is worth using as a flex option this week. But I still plan to start McCoy against the Colts, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in every game this year. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 You're starting James Conner this week as long as he's healthy with his injured ankle. But if he's out, then Samuels goes from a borderline No. 2 running back to a star in all leagues. You have to be excited about Samuels after his performance in Week 4 against Cincinnati when he was used as the trigger man for the wildcat. It resulted in an amazing performance with 3-of-3 passing for 31 yards, 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets. Coach Mike Tomlin has said the wildcat won't be a staple of Pittsburgh's offense, but it's now something the Steelers can use if needed, with Samuels leading the way. And if Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams (knee) is out again in Week 5, the Steelers should be able to run wild against Baltimore, much as Cleveland did in Week 4 with 26 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns, along with five catches for 45 yards from Nick Chubb and Dontrell Hilliard. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 171 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Michel is not playing well now, and it's risky to trust him. And we could see more of Rex Burkhead this week, especially if the foot injury that bothered him in Week 4 at Buffalo isn't an issue, as well as James White in the passing game. But the Patriots still continue to lean on Michel, who has at least 15 carries in three of four games. He's scored in two of them, and I would expect him to get a significant workload this week against Washington in a game where New England is favored by nearly two touchdowns on the road. Two running backs have already had more than 15 carries against Washington this season with Ezekiel Elliott in Week 2 and Wayne Gallman in Week 4, and both had more than 100 total yards and scored. Michel's more of a starting option in non-PPR leagues than PPR, but I would consider Michel a low-end starter in this matchup. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 12 REYDS 75 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 With Jamaal Williams (concussion) likely out in Week 5 at Dallas, we should see plenty of Jones once again. I consider him a volume-based No. 2 running back, and he's worth starting in all leagues despite some disappointing performances this season. Aside from Week 2 against Minnesota when he had 23 carries for 116 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with four catches for 34 yards, Jones has been at 3.0 yards per carry or less in each of this three other games. He did have six catches for 37 yards on seven targets in Week 4 against the Eagles in the game where Williams got hurt, but touchdowns have saved his Fantasy production since he has three touchdowns in his past two games. I'm not sure what to make of Dallas' run defense with strong outings against Washington and Miami. Saquon Barkley beat up the Cowboys for 139 total yards on just 15 touches in Week 1, but Dallas did a nice job on Alvin Kamara last week in holding him to 89 total yards. If Williams is out, the outlook for Jones improves greatly, so keep him active in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 226 REC 3 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 We'll see what happens with the 49ers backfield this week if Tevin Coleman (ankle) is able to return. But I would still use Breida as at least a flex, and he should have a consistent workload regardless. He's had at least 13 total touches in all three games for the 49ers, and he's averaging 12 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Bengals and Steelers. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Hyde is worth using more in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although he did have four catches in Week 4 against Carolina on five targets – but only 6 receiving yards. Still, he does have 85 total yards or a touchdown in three of four games this year, and the Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three games. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 2 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 This is contingent on Marlon Mack (ankle) and his health, but I would lean on Wilkins more than Nyheim Hines if Mack is out. You can run on the Chiefs, with Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram and Kerryon Johnson each gaining at least 99 rushing yards in the past three games. I would expect the Colts to try to slow the game down with their rushing attack, and Wilkins would slide into Mack's role as the lead rusher for Indianapolis. Wilkins is a flex option in all leagues if Mack is out for Week 5. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -13.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 6 REYDS 47 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Howard is worth using as a starter in non-PPR leagues and a flex in PPR, and he's better than a sleeper. I just needed a place to write about him, so he falls into this category. He was awesome in Week 4 at Green Bay with 31 PPR points, and he's scored four touchdowns in his past three games. He also had three catches for 28 yards on four targets against the Packers, which was a pleasant surprise. Miles Sanders can also be considered a sleeper with this matchup against the Jets, who could again be without linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin). Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 1 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Penny is expected to return from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury, and his fresh legs against a tired Rams defense could be useful. Chris Carson is still the best running back for the Seahawks and a must-start option, but Penny can be a flex in all formats. He had a quality game in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 13 PPR points before getting hurt, and hopefully he keeps getting work in tandem with Carson to help your Fantasy roster if needed.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 4 REYDS 28 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 It's amazing what Gore has been able to accomplish in his career and this season, and he just became the fourth player in NFL history to eclipse 15,000 career rushing yards in Week 4 against New England, joining Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith. He had 17 carries for 109 yards against the Patriots, becoming the second oldest player in NFL history to rush for 100 yards behind only MacArthur Lane (both were 36 but Lane was 60 days older). But accolades aside, this should be a tough game for Gore against the Titans, especially if Josh Allen (concussion) is out. Devin Singletary (hamstring) is expected to return, which should impact Gore's touches, and he will likely need a touchdown to save his production. Gore only has four catches for 28 yards on the season. Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 3 REYDS 57 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Jacobs needs more work in the passing game. He had two catches for 29 yards on two targets in Week 4 at Indianapolis, which was a season high, but his Fantasy production hasn't been stellar since Week 1 when he scored 23 PPR points against Denver. He's averaging just 8.0 PPR points in the past three games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since facing the Broncos. This week, he has a brutal matchup in London against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to a running back no one to gain more than 54 rushing yards this year. Jacobs is a flex option at best in non-PPR leagues and someone you might want to avoid altogether in PPR. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 3 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 We told you to add Jones wherever he was available this week on the waiver wire, but we didn't say you had to start him. This is a brutal matchup against the Saints, who have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in their past 26 games. They have allowed two running backs to score this season with Todd Gurley in Week 2 and Ezekiel Elliott in Week 4, but Jones just scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 at the Rams. He's the best Tampa Bay running back, and he should be useful moving forward for the rest of the season. But he's a flex at best in most leagues at New Orleans this week. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 20 REYDS 251 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.3 Thompson is still worth using as a flex option in PPR, but it could be hard to trust any of Washington's weapons in this matchup against the Patriots. The quarterback situation in Washington is a mess, and we don't know who's starting out of Case Keenum, Colt McCoy or Dwayne Haskins as of Wednesday morning. Thompson has two games this season with at least 13 PPR points and two games with nine PPR points or less, including last week at the Giants. He has yet to find the end zone, and New England has yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown. I'd try to avoid all of Washington's players this week if you can, even Thompson in PPR. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 8 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 It's tough to trust Johnson this week against the Falcons based on his production over the past three games. He's combined for just 16 PPR points over that span against Jacksonville, the Chargers and Carolina, and he only has two catches for 44 yards on seven targets in those outings. I'm not sure why Texans coach Bill O'Brien isn't leaning on Johnson more as a short-area target for Deshaun Watson, but maybe that will change if Kenny Stills (hamstring) is out this week. Johnson is a flex option in PPR at best this week – I'd rather start Hyde – and the Falcons have not struggled with pass-catching running backs like in past years. The best performance against Atlanta this season was Nyheim Hines with three catches for 26 yards on four targets in Week 3.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 213 REC 13 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 Lindsay went from his best game in Week 3 at Green Bay with 28 PPR points to his worst game in Week 4 against Jacksonville with six PPR points. He scored 10 PPR points in each of his first two outings against Oakland in Week 1 and Chicago in Week 2, so that's the production you should likely expect most weeks. He continues to share playing time with Royce Freeman, who played more snaps than Lindsay against the Jaguars and was more involved in the passing game. The Chargers run defense has been stout since getting abused by Marlon Mack in Week 1, and I would only use Lindsay as a flex option in most leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 26th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 221 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Gordon has two good games and two mediocre ones this season, but this should be a strong showing for him against Washington. He's scored at least 14 PPR points against Pittsburgh and the Jets, and he had seven PPR points or less against Miami and Buffalo. His two good outings were at home, so take that into account, but I expect him to do well against a Washington defense that has allowed eight receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Washington also leads the NFL with eight touchdowns allowed to receivers on the season, so consider Julian Edelman a strong starter as well, with Phillip Dorsett as a sleeper. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 8th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 283 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 With A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder) out, this should be a good week for Boyd and Auden Tate. Boyd is a must-start receiver in all leagues, and Tate is a sleeper worth using as a No. 3 receiver. For Boyd, he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of four games, and he has three games with at least 10 targets. He's still searching for his first touchdown, and hopefully that will happen this week. Tate has been targeted 16 times in his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, and he has 10 catches for 138 yards over that span. He also has yet to score this season, but Arizona has already allowed multiple touchdowns to a pair of receivers in the same game twice with Detroit in Week 1 (Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola) and Carolina in Week 3 (D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel). I'm excited for Boyd and Tate in Week 5. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ PHI -13.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 21st OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 87 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jeffery has played two healthy games this season, and he's scored in both and finished with 12 PPR points in both outings. He should have the chance to stay productive in Week 5 against the Jets, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in three games this year. Five receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Jets, and Jeffery should see plenty of targets from Carson Wentz with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) still out. This should be one of Jeffery's better games this season given the matchup at home. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK CHI -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 20th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 280 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.8 Robinson has been a better PPR receiver than in non-PPR formats, and he's still searching for his first touchdown on the year. But in three of four games this season he's scored at least 12 PPR points, and he has at least seven targets in every outing. Don't worry about Chase Daniel starting for the injured Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), and the last time Daniel started for Trubisky was Week 13, 2018 against the Giants, with Robinson scoring 12 PPR points in that outing. Robinson is a must-start PPR receiver this week against the Raiders, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers on the season. In non-PPR leagues, Robinson is a high-end No. 3 receiver. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 24th OWNED 81% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 16 It's time to buy into Sutton as a starting Fantasy receiver, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three of four games this year. He has at least seven targets in each outing, and Joe Flacco is allowing him to make plays. I like Emmanuel Sanders better than Sutton this week, but Sanders is banged up with a quad injury. He should play against the Chargers, but if he's out then you should expect more targets for Sutton, as well as an upgrade for DaeSean Hamilton. The Chargers have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points already this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 183 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Fuller and Deshaun Watson continue to miss on big plays this year, but Fuller is due. Don't be surprised if they connect this week against the Falcons, who have already allowed seven touchdowns to receivers on the season, including three against Tennessee last week from A.J. Brown (two) and Corey Davis. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 28 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 With Davante Adams (toe) likely out against the Cowboys, that would be a boost for Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week. While Allison has a touchdown in two of the past three games, Valdes-Scantling has the higher ceiling as the expected No. 1 receiver if Adams is out. Valdes-Scantling was already second on the team in targets behind Adams, and he should be the go-to option for Aaron Rodgers until Adams is healthy. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 246 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Beasley should be a potential starter in PPR for three-receiver leagues given his production over the past three games. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing over that span, and in his past two games against Cincinnati and New England he has 15 catches for 123 yards on 23 targets. We'll see if Josh Allen (concussion) is healthy for Week 5 at Tennessee, but I would still trust Beasley in PPR even with Matt Barkley under center. Mohamed Sanu WR ATL Atlanta • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 31 REYDS 239 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 Even in a crowded offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman, Sanu is still making plenty of plays in PPR. In his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee, Sanu has 15 catches for 166 yards on 18 targets. He's been outplaying Ridley over that stretch as Ridley has four catches for 38 yards on seven targets, and we'll see if that changes moving forward. It's hard to ignore Sanu if the Falcons continue to feature him with an average of 7.5 targets per game. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 171 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The Steelers increased Johnson's role prior to Week 3 at San Francisco, and he's been productive with at least 14 PPR points in each of the past two games. He's caught a touchdown in each outing against San Francisco and Cincinnati from Mason Rudolph, and he's been Pittsburgh's most productive receiver over that span with nine catches for 129 yards and two scores on 12 targets. This week, he's facing a Ravens defense that has allowed at least one receiver to score or gain over 100 receiving yards in every game this year. Johnson is a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 24 REYDS 216 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Williams is dealing with a foot injury, but he's expected to play in Week 5 against the Bears in London. Keep an eye on his status, but I would try and stay away from Williams even if he's healthy in this matchup. Williams has been solid so far this season as the No. 1 receiver in Oakland, scoring in all four games this year. He's been held under 50 yards in each of the past three games, which is cause for concern, and he only has six catches in the past two weeks against Minnesota and Indianapolis. The Bears should make things tough on this entire Raiders offense, and Williams will likely post minimal production if he doesn't score. I'm expecting this to be Williams' worst game of the season in Week 5. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 321 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Chark had a touchdown called back in Week 4 at Jacksonville due to a holding penalty, which would have been his fourth touchdown in as many games. Without the touchdown, this was his worst Fantasy performance of the season with four catches for 44 yards on eight targets. He's still the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, but this is a tough matchup against the Panthers. So far, Carolina has been tough on opposing receivers, limiting Brandin Cooks, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins to 10 PPR points or less this season. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 Brown did an admirable job in Week 4 against New England with 11 PPR points against a tremendous secondary. He had five catches for 69 yards on 11 targets, and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games this year. But I'm concerned for his Fantasy production this week if Josh Allen (concussion) is out. While Cole Beasley should still be OK with Matt Barkley under center, I don't expect Brown to benefit with the quarterback change. Brown is only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues this week. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 I'd feel a lot more comfortable with Moore and Curtis Samuel this week if Jalen Ramsey (back) is out for Jacksonville, but Moore has struggled with Kyle Allen starting for the injured Cam Newton (foot) in Carolina. In two starts, Moore has seven targets for four catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. In two starts with Newton, Moore had 24 targets for 16 catches and 165 yards, although he failed to score. We'd love to see Moore back involved with a higher target volume, but it's hard to expect that until we see it from Allen. For now, consider Moore just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but his value could improve if Ramsey is out. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 207 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Ridley has been a disaster as a Fantasy receiver in the past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee. He's combined for just seven PPR points over that span with four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. He'll break out of this slump at any point, and he scored 40 PPR points in the first two games of the season against Minnesota and Philadelphia. But right now, Matt Ryan isn't looking for Ridley enough, and he's being outplayed by Jones, Hooper and Sanu. Ridley is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, with his value lower in PPR.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.7 This is the first game this season the Giants have their starting receivers together now that Golden Tate's four-game suspension is over, and we finally get to see how this will work with Daniel Jones under center. I like Shepard better than Tate this week and moving forward, but this should be a hard week for him against the Vikings. Shepard has at least 16 PPR points in two games with Jones as the starter, but he's had 18 targets over that span. That number is likely to decline now that Tate is active, along with Evan Engram and Wayne Gallman being involved in the passing game. Shepard is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM tight end

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 33 REYDS 307 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.3 I'm not sure what Hooper has to do to be considered a must-start Fantasy tight end across the board, but his start percentage was just 68 percent as of Wednesday morning. He has a tough matchup at Houston this week, and the Texans just held Greg Olsen in check with two catches for 5 yards on four targets. But Hooper will be the toughest test at tight end for this Texans defense this year. He's averaging 17.2 PPR points per game for the season and has scored at least 22 PPR points in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Tennessee. He has three games with at least six catches, and he's been the second-best pass catcher for Matt Ryan this season behind Julio Jones. I'm not worried about Houston slowing down Hooper this week, and he should be started in all leagues. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Graham is only worth starting if Davante Adams (toe) is out, but that's the expectation as of Wednesday. Graham stepped up for Aaron Rodgers in Week 4 against Philadelphia with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could be a needed weapon once again if Adams can't go. The Cowboys have only faced one quality tight end this season, which was Evan Engram in Week 1, and he had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Graham won't come close to that, but he should be considered a low-end starting option this week in all leagues. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 22 REYDS 181 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 I've been talking about Dissly for weeks, and he's come through in each of the past three games. He should be considered a starting Fantasy option until proven otherwise. He's scored at least 18 PPR points three games in a row against Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Arizona, and he has 15 targets for 13 catches over the past two games, which shows his involvement isn't fluky. He's facing a Rams defense in Week 5 that has allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games, which is another positive for Dissly as a starting option.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11 O/U 56.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Doyle is worth starting in all leagues this week if T.Y. Hilton (quad) remains out. In Week 4 against Oakland, with Hilton inactive, Doyle had a season-high eight targets and scored his first touchdown. He also matched his season high in catches with four, but he only managed 22 yards. Still, his eight targets tied for the team lead against the Raiders, and he could see a target spike again in Week 5 with the Colts likely chasing points at Kansas City. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Eifert is going to be a good case study in Week 5 on just how bad the Cardinals defense is against tight ends. So far, they have been awful, allowing at least one touchdown each week and 18 PPR points to T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen and Dissly. The difference between Eifert and those guys is usage since all four of those other tight ends are more involved in their offense compared to Eifert, who comes into Week 5 with 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets. He has yet to have more than five targets in a game or gain more than 27 yards in any outing, and he dropped a touchdown Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 4. Still, the matchup is favorable, so take a flier on Eifert as a low-end starter in all formats. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 4.6 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 144 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Knox is someone to consider as a streaming option in deeper leagues, but I would like his outlook more if Josh Allen (concussion) plays. The Titans have allowed a tight end to score or gain over 100 yards in every game this season, and Knox has six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in his past two outings against Cincinnati and New England. Keep an eye on Allen's status, but Knox could be a sneaky sleeper for Week 5 given the matchup.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 18 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 Cook has a dream matchup in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, but it's hard to trust him. The Buccaneers have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year, so Cook might be worth starting for one more week. I'm staying away again given his production through four games, and it will likely take Drew Brees (thumb) coming back before I use Cook. He has yet to score or gain more than 37 receiving yards this season, and he has four catches for 28 yards on eight targets in two starts with Teddy Bridgewater. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 144 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Witten's production has tailed off the past two games, and it might be time to move away from him as a streaming option. He has seven catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns on four targets in his past two games against Miami and New Orleans, and he's yet to top four targets or four catches in any outing this year. He scored against the Giants in Week 1 and Washington in Week 2, but this is a tough matchup against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 12 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Another week, another game of Howard letting us down as a Fantasy option, which is frustrating. He's too talented to continue to produce minimal stats, but you can't keep sticking with him as a starting Fantasy option while he struggles. He's averaging just 5.0 PPR points per game, and he has six catches for 99 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets in his past two outings against the Giants and Rams when Jameis Winston has gone off. Even Cameron Brate scored for Tampa Bay against the Rams in Week 4. The Saints have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season, and Howard should be kept in reserve until further notice.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF TEN -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 162 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 I'm slightly concerned about Walker this week against the Bills, especially in non-PPR leagues. Buffalo has yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown and held Engram to six catches for 48 yards in Week 2 on eight targets. And going back to last year, Buffalo allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so this is nothing new in limiting the position. Walker scored twice in Week 1 at Cleveland, but he hasn't found the end zone since. He did have 13 PPR points in Week 3 at Jacksonville, but in Week 2 against the Colts (seven PPR points) and Week 4 at Atlanta (one PPR point), Walker was limited. He's a borderline starter at best in most leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Eagles (vs. NYJ) – 10.5 projected points

The Eagles DST is due for a big game. So far, the unit has scored a combined 13 Fantasy points for the season, with seven points the high mark in Week 2 at Atlanta. Philadelphia has just three sacks on the year, but the Jets have allowed 13 sacks through three games. We'll see if Sam Darnold (illness) is able to play, which would be a downgrade for the Eagles DST, but I still like the unit at home. And if Luke Falk starts for the Jets then the Eagles DST could be a top-five Fantasy option in Week 5. So far, the Jets offense has scored one touchdown this season, which was Week 1 against Buffalo.

Sleepers

Titans (vs. BUF): The Titans DST has one bad game this season, which was Week 3 at Jacksonville when the unit scored four Fantasy points. Otherwise, the Titans DST has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in every other outing. Tennessee has two games with five sacks, and the Titans could be facing Matt Barkley with Josh Allen (concussion) hurt.

The Titans DST has one bad game this season, which was Week 3 at Jacksonville when the unit scored four Fantasy points. Otherwise, the Titans DST has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in every other outing. Tennessee has two games with five sacks, and the Titans could be facing Matt Barkley with Josh Allen (concussion) hurt. Panthers (vs. JAC): The Panthers defense has been exceptional in the past two games against Arizona and Houston. Carolina has 14 sacks over that span and has allowed just 30 total points, with both games on the road. Gardner Minshew hasn't turned the ball over in the past two games, but he was sacked five times in Week 4 at Denver. The Panthers should make things uncomfortable for him in this matchup.

The Panthers defense has been exceptional in the past two games against Arizona and Houston. Carolina has 14 sacks over that span and has allowed just 30 total points, with both games on the road. Gardner Minshew hasn't turned the ball over in the past two games, but he was sacked five times in Week 4 at Denver. The Panthers should make things uncomfortable for him in this matchup. Texans (vs. ATL): Matt Ryan has six interceptions, one fumble and has been sacked 10 times so far this season, so this is a good week to trust the Texans DST. After a disappointing Week 1 at New Orleans when Houston had one sack, one interception and allowed 30 points, the Texans have 12 sacks, five fumble recoveries and have allowed a combined 48 points over the past three weeks against Jacksonville, the Chargers and Carolina.



Sit 'Em

Packers (at DAL) – 6.6 projected points

The Packers DST was among the biggest letdowns in Week 4 against the Eagles. After scoring at least 13 Fantasy points in the first three games of the season, the Packers DST had no points against Philadelphia. Green Bay had no sacks or turnovers and allowed a season-high 34 points at home. Now, the Packers have to go on the road against the Cowboys, who are averaging 26.8 points per game and scored 66 points in their past two home games against the Giants and Miami.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SF -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 5th Gould's worst game so far this season was his lone home game in Week 3 against Pittsburgh when he scored just six Fantasy points. Otherwise, he's scored at least 11 Fantasy points in two games at Tampa Bay and at Cincinnati to open the year. He should get back to double digits in Fantasy points this week against the Browns, who have allowed Cairo Santos and Greg Zuerlein to make multiple field goals against them this season.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Nugent K NE New England • #6

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 4th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 11th It's worth taking a flier on Nugent now that he's the new kicker for the Patriots in place of the injured Stephen Gostowski (hip). For the season, Gostkowski had eight field goal attempts and 15 extra point tries, and you know the Patriots are going to have success moving the ball, especially against Washington. Nugent is owned in just 27 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, so check if he's available and start him in Week 5. Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 7th Slye has scored at least 12 Fantasy points in three of four games this year, and his worst outing was eight Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 3. He missed one field goal, which was in Week 1, and the Jaguars have already allowed two kickers to make multiple field goals this season in Harrison Butker and Ka'imi Fairbairn. Josh Lambo K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 6.4 K RNK 10th Lambo has been great the past two games with a combined 25 Fantasy points. He has six field goals and four extra points over that span against Tennessee and Denver, and he hasn't missed a field goal yet this season on 10 attempts. Carolina has already allowed three kickers to make multiple field goals this year in Greg Zuerlein, Matt Gay and Zane Gonzalez.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Bryant K ATL Atlanta • #3

Age: 44 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 5.3 K RNK 15th Bryant has yet to score more than eight Fantasy points in any game this year, and he's missed a field goal in two of three outings. He did have three extra points in Week 2 against Philadelphia and Week 3 at Indianapolis, but he's not worth trusting with his lack of consistency so far this year, even in a good matchup against the Texans.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 5 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.