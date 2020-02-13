Play

The Devils shifted Vatanen (undisclosed) to injured reserve Thursday.

Vatanen was already ruled out of Thursday's game and considered a question mark to travel to Carolina on Friday, so this news serves to further decrease his likelihood of playing in that contest. While Vatanen can return to action when he's deemed healthy, the blueliner is likely looking at Sunday against Columbus at the earliest for a chance to rejoin his teammates in action.

