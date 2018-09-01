Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Taking part in informal practices
Kaut (chest) participated in informal skating sessions this week, J.D. Killian of The Hockey Writers reports.
Kaut is still recovering from the heart surgery he underwent prior to being selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but it appears as though he'll be a full participant in training camp. The 18-year-old winger, who tallied nine goals and 16 points in 38 games with Pardubice HC of the Czech league last campaign, will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the minors.
