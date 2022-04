Dach suffered a right shoulder sprain during Thursday's loss to San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks have yet to release an expected timetable for Dach's recovery, but it's probably safe to assume he'll be sidelined for a few contests at a minimum. With Dach on the shelf, look for Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson or Henrik Borgstrom to enter the lineup Saturday against the Predators.