Dach (wrist) won't play in the Blackhawks' final three games of the season.

Dach aggravated his surgically-repaired wrist during Monday's loss to the Hurricanes, and the Blackhawks have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they're not going to take any chances with their No. 1 center of the future. The third overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft will finish the campaign having picked up 10 points and 26 shots on goal in 18 games.