Dach (shoulder) may not be able to travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday.

Dach has already been ruled out versus Calgary on Monday due to his shoulder problem and could be out of action even longer. While coach Derek King still classified the Alberta native's injury as day-to-day, the fact that he may not travel with the team would seem to indicate a more serious injury. Still, with nothing to play for aside from pride the rest of the way, there is no reason for the Hawks to rush Dach back into the lineup.