Boqvist (foot) returned to practice Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Boqvist has only played in four games this season and has missed 25 of the last 26 games. He should be good to go in the next two weeks as he needs to get back into playing shape. Boqvist was pointless in all four games this season but should quarterback the top power play upon his return.
