According to CapFriendly, Boqvist (upper body) was placed on unconditional waivers by Columbus on Sunday for the purpose of a contract buyout.

Boqvist had one more season remaining on his three-year, $7.8 million contract. He recorded one goal and 10 points in 35 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign after providing five markers and 24 points across 46 outings in 2022-23. Boqvist sat out the final 16 games this past campaign due to injury, but his placement on unconditional waivers means he has a clean bill of health ahead of the upcoming season.