Boqvist (upper body) isn't ready to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against Calgary, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
It will be Boqvist's fifth straight game on the shelf. He has four goals and 11 points in 30 appearances between Florida and the Islanders in 2024-25. When healthy, Boqvist might serve on the third pairing.
