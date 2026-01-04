Boqvist was scratched for the 16th time in 18 games when he sat out Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Boqvist had the first chance to replace Alexander Romanov (shoulder) in the lineup, but he didn't stick. Since Boqvist exited the lineup Nov. 28 versus the Flyers, the Islanders have rotated through call-ups for the last spot on the third pairing. Travis Mitchell went first, followed by Marshall Warren and now Cole McWard is getting a look. Boqvist remains on the NHL roster as an emergency option, but with just one helper in 12 contests this season, he has virtually no fantasy appeal unless he can claim a regular role.