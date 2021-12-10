Boqvist (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Boqvist is expected to miss a week with the injury and the earliest he'll be eligible to return from injured reserve is Dec. 18 against the Flames. The 21-year-old blueliner has six goals and nine points through 18 games in his first season with Columbus. Jake Christiansen was recalled to take his spot on the roster.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Lights lamp twice against Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Contributes assist Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Finds twine in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Collects power-play helper•