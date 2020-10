Thurkauf signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Thurkauf spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with AHL Cleveland, picking up 26 points in 53 games, but he did appear in three games with the big club, although he failed to record a point over that span. He'll likely spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, so he won't be relevant from a fantasy standpoint.