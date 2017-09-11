Blues' Petteri Lindbohm: Inks one-year deal
Lindbohm agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Monday.
Lindbohm will get a chance to earn his way onto the Opening Night roster during training camp -- although he will probably spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors. With AHL Chicago last season, the blueliner tallied 16 points, 54 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 52 appearances.
