Dach (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Luc Gelinas of RDS.com reports.

Dach returns following a 16-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body problem. Prior to his absence, the natural center was rolling with six goals and five assists in his previous 13 contests, including four power-play points. With his return to the lineup, Dach is set to retake a first-line role and should be in the mix for a power-play spot as well.