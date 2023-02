Dach (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Senators, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Dach is set for a fifth straight absence due to an illness that stemmed from a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old hasn't resumed skating yet, so it's unclear when he might return to the Canadiens' lineup. They begin a road trip Tuesday in San Jose, and he could be ruled out for the trip if head coach Martin St. Louis updates Dach's status before the team heads west.