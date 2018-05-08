Maroon underwent surgery last Wednesdy to repair a herniated disc in his back, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that the winger will still be prepared for training camp.

Maroon didn't perform as well as expected in the first-round playoff series against the Lightning, as he was held pointless through the first four games before getting a shot to fall in Game 5. The Devils acquired the power-play maven at the trade deadline to bolster the top-six group, but he's a pending unrestricted free agent who'll be able to sign with any club assuming there's mutual interest.