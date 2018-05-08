Devils' Patrick Maroon: Recovering from hernia/back surgery
Maroon underwent surgery last Wednesdy to repair a herniated disc in his back, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that the winger will still be prepared for training camp.
Maroon didn't perform as well as expected in the first-round playoff series against the Lightning, as he was held pointless through the first four games before getting a shot to fall in Game 5. The Devils acquired the power-play maven at the trade deadline to bolster the top-six group, but he's a pending unrestricted free agent who'll be able to sign with any club assuming there's mutual interest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...