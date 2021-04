Getzlaf (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It's unclear how Getzlaf got hurt, but it's bad enough to keep the Ducks' captain off the ice for the third period of Saturday's game. He saw only 6:48 of ice time prior to the injury. Getzlaf will attempt to be ready for Monday's game against the Kings.