Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Placed on injured reserve
Per the official NHL media site, Getzlaf (groin) was place on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 6.
Getzlaf has been doing well in his recovery from a groin injury, and the forward could be in the lineup as early as Wednesday. The move to IR was retroactive to Oct. 6 and as a result, owners should be gearing up to insert the Ducks' captain back into their lineups soon.
