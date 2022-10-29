Couturier underwent back revision surgery Thursday and is expected to be out 3-4 months, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is a big setback for the center as he has not played since Dec. 18, 2021 with back woes. He is scheduled to return at some point in February, barring any more setbacks. Couturier had a couple of great seasons in 2017-18 and the following season when he managed 76 points in each campaign, but at the age of 29, his best years are likely behind him.