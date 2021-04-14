Glass was assigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Glass doesn't have a particularly clear path to playing time at his natural center position after the Golden Knights traded for Mattias Janmark on Monday. Instead, a move to the minors allows Glass to play a featured role in Henderson. He'll likely be near the top of the list for call-ups should injuries arise with the parent club.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Recalled from AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Assigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Suiting up Monday•