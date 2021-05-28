Glass was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Glass is eligible to play for Henderson in its Game 2 versus AHL Bakersfield. The 22-year-old played in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Wild in Game 6 of the Golden Knights' first-round series. He produced two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-1 rating in that contest.
